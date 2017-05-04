Article Tools Font size – + Share This



FRANK AND KRAUT STEW

1 large onion, sliced

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

2 tablespoons shortening

2 cups sauerkraut

2 cups tomatoes

3 potatoes, pared and cubed

2 medium carrots, thinly sliced

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 pound frankfurters, cut in

1/2-inch pieces

In large pot, cook onion and green pepper in shortening until tender. Add remaining ingredients, except frankfurters. Simmer, covered, about 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add frankfurters, simmer 10 minutes longer. Yield: 5 to 6 servings.

SHREDED BARBECUED PORK ROAST

(Slow-baking makes this roast tender enough to melt in your mouth.)

1 (5 to 6-pound) pork roast

1-1/2 cups bottled hickory-flavored

barbecue sauce

1/2 cup bottled hot barbecue sauce

Hamburger buns

Wrap roast in heavy aluminum foil; place in a shallow baking dish. Bake at 325º for 5-1/2 to 6 hours. Remove and discard all fat and bone from roast; chop meat and set aside. Combine remaining ingredients, except buns, in a small mixing bowl; add to meat. Serve warm on buns. Yield: 10 servings.

Hint: Transfer meat to cutting board and using two forks, pull meat apart into shreds.

CHICKEN PICCATA

1 pound boneless chicken breasts,

thinly sliced

1/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 cup white wine

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Coat chicken with flour and pan-fry quickly in large nonstick skillet, turning once. Season with salt and pepper. Combine butter, lemon juice and white wine; add to skillet. Tilt skillet to distribute liquid evenly. Turn chicken once again, then cover and simmer until tender. Add a small amount of water, if necessary, to prevent juices from becoming too thick. Sprinkle with chopped parsley during the last minute of cooking time. Yield: 4 servings.

APPLE BUTTER COUNTRY RIBS

(Easily prepared in your slow cooker.)

4 pounds country-style pork ribs

Salt and black pepper

1 (14-ounce) jar apple butter

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup white vinegar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 teaspoons prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon celery seeds

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Dash of ground red pepper

Dash ground cumin

Place ribs in a large pot or slow cooker; add water to cover. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes or until tender. Drain well; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Set aside. Combine apple butter and remaining ingredients in a saucepan; stir well. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Coat ribs generously with apple butter sauce. Grill ribs over low coals (275º to 300º) 45 minutes, turning every 5 to 10 minutes, and basting frequently with remaining apple butter sauce. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

COD ROLL-UPS WITH YOGURT-DILL SAUCE

2 pounds cod fillets

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1-1/2 cups water or more

1 bay leaf

Dip fish fillets in lemon juice. Drain. Beginning with the narrow end, roll each fillet as for jelly roll and secure with a toothpick. Place water in a large saucepan. (Water should be 2 inches deep). Add bay leaf and bring to a boil. Carefully place rolled fillets in boiling water; cover and reduce heat. Simmer 5 minutes or until fish is firm and flakes easily with a fork. Carefully transfer fillets to a heated serving platter. Remove toothpicks. Serve with Yogurt-Dill Sauce.

For yogurt-dill sauce:

1 cup plain nonfat yogurt

2 tablespoons low-fat sour cream

2 teaspoons dried dill weed

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground

black pepper

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Place all ingredients in a small bowl. Stir to mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate. Serve cold as an accompaniment for hot or chilled fish. May also be used as a dip for raw vegetables or as a dressing for sliced cucumbers. Yield: 1-1/8 cups sauce; 1 tablespoon per serving.

TURKEY AND VEGETABLE CASSEROLE

1-1/2-cups hot chicken broth

2 teaspoons butter

1-1/2-cups Minute Rice

1 (8-ounce) package mixed

vegetables with onion sauce

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt, to taste

1-1/2-cups diced, cooked turkey

2 slices American cheese, cut

in triangles

Combine broth, butter and rice in 1-1/2-quart baking dish. Cover and bake at 400º for 10 to 15 minutes. Stir and move rice to sides of dish. Combine vegetables, milk, Worcestershire sauce, salt and turkey in medium saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil; then simmer for 4 minutes. Pour into center of casserole. Arrange cheese triangles on top. Bake 2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Yield: 4 servings.

LEMON-LIME SQUARES

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sifted powdered sugar

2 sticks butter, room temperature

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons lime juice

Powdered sugar

Combine flour and powdered sugar; cut in butter with hand blender to form coarse crumbs. Press crumbs into a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan and bake at 350º for about 18 to 20 minutes or until golden. Beat eggs at high speed until light and creamy. Gradually add sugar and juices; pour over hot crust. Bake 18 to 20 minutes longer until golden. Immediately sprinkle with powdered sugar; cool and cut into bars. Yield: 48 bars.

LAYERED PEANUT BUTTER BANANA PUDDING

2 cups whipping cream

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened

condensed milk

1/2 cup smooth peanut butter

1-1/2 cups cold water

1 (3-1/2-ounce) package instant

vanilla-flavored pudding and pie mix

3 medium bananas

2 to 3 teaspoons lemon juice

36 vanilla wafers

Chopped peanuts

Chill whipping cream and small mixer bowl in freezer. In large bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk and peanut butter; beat well. Gradually add water and pudding mix; chill in freezer 5 minutes. Beat whipping cream until stiff peaks form; fold into pudding. Slice bananas and sprinkle with lemon juice. Spoon 1 cup of pudding mixture into two and one-half quart glass serving bowl. Top with 12 vanilla wafers; one sliced banana and one-third of remaining pudding mix. Repeat layering twice, ending with pudding mix. Garnish with chopped peanuts. Chill 5 hours. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.