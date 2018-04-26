Article Tools Font size – + Share This



BARBECUED PORTABELLO MUSHROOM STEAKS

4 large portabello mushroom caps (1-1/2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

barbecue sauce (recipe below)

Wipe mushroom caps with paper towel. Brush each cap with 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange mushrooms cap side down on grill; tent with aluminum foil. Grill 5 minutes over medium-low coals. Remove foil; brush each mushroom with 1 tablespoon sauce. Turn mushrooms and brush with another tablespoon sauce. Grill 5 minutes more until tender when pierced with a fork. Serve with remaining barbecue sauce, heated if desired. Yield: 4 servings

Barbecue sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup chopped red pepper

1/2 cup tomato puree

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

1 teaspoon chopped jalapeno chili

1/2 teaspoon salt

Heat oil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions and pepper; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until tender. Add remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 10 minutes. Uncover; simmer 25 minutes more until vegetables soften. Puree in blender. Yield: about 1-3/4 cups.

MEATLOAF AND POTATO BAKE

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup bread crumbs

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 eggs

2 cups cooked mashed potatoes

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup water

1/2 pound mozzarella cheese

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Peel, boil, drain and mash potatoes; add 1 teaspoon parsley. Set aside. Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, teaspoon parsley, eggs, grated Parmesan cheese, water, onion, salt and pepper; mix thoroughly. Brush a 10-inch casserole dish with a tablespoon of olive oil. Lightly sprinkle casserole with 2 tablespoons of bread crumbs; then place 1/2 of meat mixture on top. Alternate a layer of mashed potatoes and a layer of sliced mozzarella cheese. Top with remainder of meat. Close edges firmly so potatoes do not ooze out. Brush with remaining oil. Bake at 350º for 25 to 30 minutes until meat is golden brown but not dry. Turn over on hot platter. Slice and serve. Yield: 6 servings.

FLOUNDER FILLET IN TOMATO SAUCE

3 tablespoons chopped scallion

3 tablespoons clarified butter

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

Parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pound flounder fillet, fresh or frozen

Sauté scallions with clarified butter over low heat until soft. Add remaining ingredients, heating slowly until flavors are thoroughly encased. Add flounder and cook until fillet flake. Serve immediately.

MARINATED AND BROILED FISH STEAKS

1-1/2 pounds fish steaks, cut 1-inch thick

For marinade:

2 tablespoons oil

1/3 cup tarragon vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

Combine all marinade ingredients in a shallow pan. Add fish steaks; cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours, turning occasionally to coat well. Remove fish from marinade and place on a foil-covered broiler pan. Baste with marinade. Place broiler pan about 3 inches from top and broil about 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Baste again with sauce to evenly coat the fish.

CREAMY-TASTY COLESLAW

1 (8-ounce) container sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon dillweed or 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

8 cups thinly sliced green cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup chopped granny smith apple

1/3 cup chopped red onion

Combine sour cream and next seven ingredients in large bowl and stir. Add remaining ingredients; toss well. (Cover and refrigerate up to 8 hours). Yield: 10 cups.

DOUBLE VANILLA MERINGUE COOKIES

1 cup sugar, divided

2 teaspoons vanilla

3 large egg whites (room temperature)

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 325º. Place 1/4 cup sugar in small bowl. Add vanilla to sugar, stir well with whisk. Beat egg whites, cream of tartar and salt at high speed of a mixer until foamy. Gradually add 3/4 cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating mixture until stiff peaks form. Add sugar and vanilla mixture; beat until just combined. (Stiff peaks will take on the consistency of marshmallow cream.) Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper; secure to baking sheet with masking tape. Drop batter by level tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheet. Bake for 35 minutes or until crisp. Cool on pan on wire rack. Repeat procedure with remaining batter, reusing parchment paper. Store in airtight container. Yield: 2-1/2 dozen.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.