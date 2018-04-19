Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Here are some great main meals, vegetables and desserts to prepare for family or get-togethers with relatives or friends. Enjoy these classic recipes.

TANGY PORK ROAST

4 pounds boneless pork loin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 cup apple jelly

1 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder

In small bowl combine salt, garlic salt and chili powder. Rub into meat. Place roast, fat side up, on rack in shallow pan and cook at 325º for about 2-1/2 hours. Meanwhile, make sauce by combining remaining ingredients in saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 2 minutes. Baste roast periodically with sauce while baking. Yield: 8 servings.

TURKEY SPAGHETTI WITH TOMATO SAUCE

2 tablespoons oil.

1 sweet green pepper, cored, seeded and sliced into 1/2 -wide-strips

1 sweet red pepper, cored, seeded and cut into 1/2 -inch-wide strips

1 large onion, thinly sliced

3-1/2 cups Basic Tomato Sauce (recipe follows)

Cooked turkey breast half, cut into 1/3 to 1/2 -inch thick slices

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 pound cooked spaghetti

Preheat oven to 400º. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Lower heat to medium. Add sweet green and red peppers and onion; sauté; stirring occasionally; for about 5 minutes, or until all vegetables are tender. Heat the tomato sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly heated. Spread 1/2 cup of the tomato sauce evenly over the bottom of 13x9x2-inch glass baking dish. Arrange turkey slices over sauce in baking dish, slightly overlapping, if needed. Spoon 2 cups tomato sauce evenly over turkey; top with pepper and onion mixture, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese. Bake at 400º for 10 minutes or until mozzarella is melted and turkey mixture is thoroughly heated. Toss hot spaghetti with remaining 1 cup tomato sauce. Serve turkey mixture over spaghetti. Yield: 6 servings.

To prepare basic tomato sauce:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 medium onions, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cans (28-ounces each) crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

dash black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil.

Heat oil in large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion; sauté over medium heat; stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic; sauté 1 to 2 minutes, or until onions are softened. Blend tomatoes, sugar, salt, Italian seasoning and pepper; mix well. Bring to boiling over medium heat; lower heat to simmer, uncovered, for 1/2 hour. Stir in fresh basil last 5 minutes of cooking. Use half of tomato sauce for turkey spaghetti. Yield: 7 cups.

CHEESE-FLAVORED MEATBALLS

(Great served with the turkey spaghetti.)

1 pound lean ground chuck

1/4 cup fine dry bread crumbs

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 egg, slightly beaten

salt, to taste

1 can Cheddar cheese soup

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons chopped parsley

Combine the first five ingredients in bowl; shape into 18 nicely rounded meatballs. In skillet using a little spray, brown meatballs, draining off any excess fat. Stir in soup, water and parsley. Cover; reduce heat and simmer 20-25 minutes, turning occasionally.

BAKED ONIONS

4 large Spanish onions

4 tablespoons butter

salt and black pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons sour cream

Press 1 tablespoon butter into one end of each onion. Salt and pepper to taste. Wrap well in heavy aluminum foil. Place on rack in oven and bake at 350º for 1 hour. Unwrap; place onions in large bowl and mash, using potato masher. Combine with sour cream. Serve with beef. Yield: 4 to 6 servings.

GREEK POTATOES

4-6 medium-sized potatoes

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon parsley

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Wash, peel and quarter potatoes into 1 to 1-1/2-inch wedges. Heat butter and oil in a large skillet. Add potatoes and lemon juice. Sauté to an even brown, turning potatoes to brown all sides. Cover skillet and continue to cook until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Uncover skillet, sprinkle potatoes with seasonings. Mix and serve. Yield: 6 servings.

CHERRY CHEESECAKE BROWNIES

1 box of your favorite brownie mix

1/3 cup oil

1/2 cup water

2 eggs, divided

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup maraschino cherries, chopped

2 teaspoons cherry juice

Preheat oven at 350°. Prepare brownie mix, as per the instructions on the box, with oil, water and one egg. In a small bowl mix together the cream cheese, sugar, one egg and cherry juice. Add the cherries and mix well. Pour half of the brownie batter into a greased 9x13 baking pan. Dollop cheesecake filling over the batter. Top with remaining brownie batter. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool completely before slicing. Yields: 12 brownie squares.

TART LEMON BARS

Crust:

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup (5 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon) butter, softened

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup wheat germ, any flavor

1-1/2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

Filling:

3 eggs and 2 egg whites

2 cups granulated sugar

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel

Powdered sugar

Heat oven to 350º. Lightly spray bottom of 13x9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

To make crust: beat powdered sugar and butter until well blended. Add combined flour, wheat germ and lemon peel; mix thoroughly. (Mixture will be crumbly). Press mixture onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake about 15 minutes.

To make filling: Combine eggs, egg whites and sugar. Beat until thick and light lemon-colored, about 3 minutes. Add lemon juice, flour, baking powder and lemon peel, stirring just until blended. Pour over crust. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until edges are light golden brown and filling is set. Cool; sprinkle with powdered sugar. Cut into bars. Yield: 24 bars.