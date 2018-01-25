Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CREAM CHEESE STUFFED MUSHROOMS

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, cleaned, stems removed

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon onion salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Paprika for garnish

Combine all ingredients; mix thoroughly. Spoon mixture into mushroom caps. Sprinkle with paprika. (At this point, they can be refrigerated until baking time.) Place mushrooms on oven-proof platter and bake at 400° for 5 minutes or until hot. Yield: 20-24 mushrooms.

SPICED FISH

3 cups cooked fish, cut into chunks

Onion slices

2/3 to 3/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 to 1/2 cup Olive oil

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon pickling spices

1 teaspoon salt

Alternate layers of fish with onion in plastic container with air-tight lid. Combine remaining ingredients in small saucepan and bring to boil. Let boil for 3 minutes. Let cool. Pour sauce over fish and onion. Cover and refrigerate at least 24 hours, tipping container 2 or more times each day to mix. Before serving adjust seasoning to taste. Yield: 6 servings.

VEAL SCALOPPINI MARSALA

3 tablespoons oil

1 pound veal scaloppini, very thinly sliced and pounded flat

3/4 cup flour, spread on waxed paper

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1/2 cup dry Marsala wine

3 tablespoons butter

In heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Dip veal in flour, coating both sides; shake off any excess flour. When oil is hot, quickly brown veal less than a minute on each side. Brown the veal a few at a time and dip them in flour only as you are ready to brown them; otherwise the flour will get soggy and scaloppini will not brown properly. Transfer the browned meat to a warm platter; season with salt and pepper.

To prepare sauce: tip skillet and draw off most of the grease with a spoon. Turn heat up high; add Marsala, and boil briskly for less than a minute, scraping up and loosening any cooking residue stuck to the pan. Add butter and any juices that may have been thrown off by the scaloppini in the platter. When sauce thickens, turn heat down to low; add scaloppini; turning and basting them with sauce once or twice. Transfer meat and sauce to a warm platter; serve immediately. Yield: 2 servings.

STUFFED EGGPLANT

2 small long eggplants (1 to 1-3/4 pounds)

Lemon juice

2 large onions, finely chopped (about 2 cups)

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 teaspoons olive oil

2 large ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 350°. Split eggplants in half, lengthwise. Brush with lemon juice. Scoop out pulp, leaving 1/4-inch shell. Chop pulp and set aside. Place shells in shallow baking dish.

Sauté onion and garlic in oil in large skillet 5 minutes or until onion is tender, but not brown. Stir in chopped eggplant, tomatoes, parsley and pepper. Lower heat, and cook 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Spoon about 3/4 cup mixture into each eggplant shell. Add water to baking dish containing eggplant to depth of 1/2-inch. Bake eggplant in oven for 30 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Yield: 4 servings.

MACARONI AND PICKLE SALAD

1-1/2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1/4 cup chopped green onions

2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

2 dill pickles, chopped

1/2 cup commercial low-calorie Italian dressing

2 tablespoons dill pickle juice

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon dried whole dillweed

Cook macaroni according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain and let cool. Combine macaroni, onions, eggs and chopped pickles in a large bowl.

Combine Italian dressing, pickle juice, mustard and dillweed, stirring to blend. Pour over macaroni mixture; stir well to coat. Cover and refrigerate salad at least 1 hour before serving. Yield: 8 servings.

SUGAR DROP COOKIES

3/4 stick unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 large egg white, beaten

1/2 cup fat-free sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

Mix butter and sugar together in large mixing bowl until creamy. Add beaten egg white, sour cream and vanilla extract; blend well until smooth. Sift together flour, salt, baking powder and nutmeg; slowly add to creamed mixture. Blend well. Drop by teaspoonful spaced one inch apart on lightly greased cookie sheet and bake at 350º for about 10 minutes until golden. Remove from baking sheet and cool on wire rack. Yield: 36 cookies.

PEANUT BUTTER PIE WITH CHOPPED NUTS

(Requested by one of our readers. Delicious.)

1-1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons powdered sugar, divided

1/3 cup half-and-half

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell, cooled

1/2 stick butter, softened

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg, room temperature

3 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, melted and cooled

1 cup whipping cream, chilled

2 tablespoons chopped nuts

Mix peanut butter with 2/3 cup powdered sugar and half-and-half in small bowl until smooth. Spoon into cooled pie crust; smooth top. Using electric mixer, beat butter with sugar and vanilla in medium bowl until fluffy. Add egg and beat until very light, about 5 minutes. Beat in chocolate; spread over peanut butter. Refrigerate 1 hour. Beat cream and remaining 2 tablespoons powdered sugar in bowl until peaks form. Spread over pie. Sprinkle with nuts. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.