The holiday season is upon us, and there is no better time to start your baking. Here are some of my favorites. Enjoy.

CHRISTMAS HONEY COOKIES

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1/2 pound honey

2 teaspoons allspice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 stick butter

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 egg

1/3 cup water

1 egg yolk, lightly beaten

To make filling:

1/2 cup heavy cream, heated

1-1/4 cups powdered sugar

6 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

Brown 2 tablespoons of sugar in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add 1/4 cup water; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add remaining sugar, honey, spices, and butter; bring to a boil, stirring. Remove from heat; cool. Add flour, baking soda, egg and 1/3 cup water. Knead 3 to 5 minutes; then cover and let stand 20 minutes. On a floured board, roll dough out to fit a 12-by-15-inch cookie sheet with sides. Butter and flour pan; fit in dough. Brush with egg yolk. Bake at 350º for 15 minutes. Cool in pan. Cut in half across the width. Mix together the filling ingredients thoroughly. Spread over half the baked dough, on its underside. Cover with remaining half, underside down, sandwich-style. Lay a sheet of foil or plastic wrap on top, place a heavy book on foil, cover and let stand overnight. Cut into small rectangular cookies. Store in an airtight container to prevent drying. Yield: about 4 dozen.

BUON NATALE BISCOTTI

1 stick butter

1 cup sugar

2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons finely shredded orange peel

3 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup chopped red candied cherries

3/4 cup chopped green candied cherries

1/2 cup coarsely chopped toasted almonds

1 beaten egg white

1 teaspoon water

2 tablespoons sugar

Beat butter in large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1 cup sugar and baking powder; beat until well blended. Add eggs, egg yolk and orange peel; beat until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer, then stir in any remaining flour with the candied cherries and almonds. Divide dough in half and shape each half into a 14-inch roll. Place 3 inches apart on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Flatten slightly to a 2-inch width. Combine egg white and water; brush over dough. Sprinkle with the 2 tablespoons sugar. Bake at 350º for 20 to 25 minutes or until light brown. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 hour or until completely cool. Remove from cookie sheet and place on cutting board. Cut each loaf diagonally into ½-inch slices. Lay slices, cut side down, on cookie sheet and bake at 325º for 10 minutes. Turn slices to other side and bake about 10 minutes more or until crisp and dry. Remove and cool on wire rack. Yield: about 36 to 40 biscotti.

HOLIDAY GINGERBREAD

2/3 cup fat-free sour cream

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 extra-large egg

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons molasses

3/4 cup whole-wheat flour

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350º. Coat a 9-by-9 or 8-by-8-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In a large bowl combine sour cream, applesauce, egg, brown sugar and molasses. In a medium bowl combine and sift dry ingredients. Add to sour cream mixture and stir just until moistened. Batter may be lumpy; do not overmix. Spread evenly in prepared baking dish. Bake 25 minutes or until gingerbread rises to the top of the pan and a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in the pan on a rack 30 minutes before cutting. Yield 8 servings.

MACADAMIA-COCONUT BARS

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 stick butter or margarine

2 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup light corn syrup

2/3 cup chopped macadamia nuts

1/2 cup flaked coconut

2 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Stir together flour and brown sugar in a medium bowl. Cut in butter or margarine with hand blender until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Pat mixture into an ungreased 11-by-7-by-1-1/2-inch baking pan. Bake at 350º for 20 minutes. Beat eggs with a fork in another mixing bowl. Stir in sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon. Add corn syrup, macadamia nuts, coconut, melted butter or margarine and vanilla. Stir just until the mixture is combined. Pour nut mixture on top of crust, spreading evenly. Bake at 350º for 15 to 20 minutes more or until center appears set. Cool slightly in pan on wire rack. Cut into 1-1/2-inch squares; cool completely. Store bars, covered, in refrigerator. Yield: 24 bars.

ITALIAN CREAM CAKE

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 stick butter, room temperature

1/2 cup Crisco shortening

2 cups sugar

5 eggs, separated

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup flaked coconut

1/2 cup toasted pecans, finely chopped

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

1 stick butter, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1/2 cup toasted pecans, chopped

Combine flour and baking soda in a small bowl; set aside. In a large bowl, beat 1 stick butter and Crisco with an electric mixer on medium-high speed for a minute. Add sugar, beat until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks and vanilla; beat until well blended. Add flour mixture and buttermilk alternately to egg yolk mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until blended. Fold in coconut and finely chopped pecans. Remove beaters; wash and clean well. In medium bowl, beat egg whites until stiff, then fold in part of the whites into batter to lighten the batter. Gently fold in remaining whites. Spread cake batter evenly into 2 (9-by-2-inch) round baking pans, lightly greased and lined with waxed paper. Bake at 350º for about 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans and waxed papers and cool cake layers completely on wire racks. (To make 1 cup sour milk, place 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 cup liquid; stir. Let stand at least 5 minutes before using it).

To make frosting: Beat cream cheese, 1 stick butter and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth and creamy. Gradually add powdered sugar; beat until creamy. Spread layer with frosting; stack layers, frost top and sides with remaining frosting. Refrigerate until serving time. Sprinkle top with toasted pecans, if desired. Yield: 20 servings.

web bonus recipe SURPRISE PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE

2 cups sugar

2/3 cup evaporated milk

30 saltine crackers, finely crushed (1 cup)

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Melted chocolate (optional)

Chopped peanuts (optional)

Line a 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan with aluminum foil, extending foil over edges of pan. Lightly butter foil. Butter side of a heavy medium saucepan. In the saucepan combine sugar and evaporated milk. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until mixture boils. Boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat and add crackers, peanut butter and vanilla, stirring until peanut butter is melted. Let stand, without stirring, for 50 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, beat vigorously until fudge becomes very thick and begins losing its gloss, about 6 to 7 minutes. Spread fudge immediately into prepared pan. Drizzle with melted chocolate and sprinkle with chopped peanuts, if desired. When fudge is firm, use aluminum foil to remove it from pan. Cut fudge into 1-inch squares. Store tightly covered. Yield: 1-1/3 pounds or 45 squares.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.