FRESH BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

2 large butternut squash

1/2 stick butter, melted

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

3 cups vegetable stock

1 teaspoon minced ginger

4 ounces heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Honey, to taste

Preheat the oven to 400º. Cut each squash in half, lengthwise, and scoop out the seeds. On a sheet pan lay the squash flesh side up. To the melted butter, add salt, and white pepper. Brush the flesh of the squash with the melted butter mixture. Bake for about 30 to 35 minutes or until the flesh is soft and squash is tender.

Scoop the flesh from the skin into a soup pot; add the stock, ginger, and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and puree mixture in a blender. Stir in the heavy cream and return to a low simmer. Season with additional salt, pepper, and honey to desired sweetness. Yield: 4 servings.

PARMESAN CHICKEN BREAST WITH SOUR CREAM NOODLES

1 stick butter, melted

2 cups bread crumbs

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

8 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

Dip each chicken breast in butter; coat evenly. Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic salt, seasoned salt and parsley flakes; mix well. Dredge each breast in crumbs to coat heavily. Place in well-greased baking pan. Pour 1/4 cup water into bottom of pan, being careful not to wet crumbs on breast. Cover tightly; bake at 325º for 45 minutes. Uncover and return to oven or 15 minutes to brown and crisp crumbs. Yield: 8 servings.

For the sour cream noodles:

1 (8-ounce) package fettuccini noodles

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons garlic salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and rinse well. Toss with margarine until melted. Add sour cream and seasonings. Yield: 6 servings.

SCALLOPED POTATO AND ROASTED PEPPER BAKE

1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)

3 tablespoons margarine or butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups milk

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons snipped parsley

6 medium potatoes, peeled (2 pounds)

1 (7-ounce) jar roasted red sweet peppers, drained and coarsely chopped

Parsley sprigs (optional)

Cook onion in margarine or butter in a large saucepan until tender but not brown. Stir in flour, salt and pepper. Add milk all at once. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat and stir in cheese and parsley until cheese is melted.

Thinly slice potatoes (should have about 6 cups). Place half of the potatoes in a 2-quart rectangular baking dish. Cover with half of the sauce. Add all of the roasted peppers. Repeat layers of potatoes and sauce. Bake, covered, at 350º for 1 hour 15 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 minutes more or until potatoes are tender. Garnish with parsley sprigs, if desired. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.

ZUCCHINI POTATO PATTIES

2 pounds peeled zucchini

2 large peeled potatoes

1 medium onion, peeled

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

3/4 cup crushed soda crackers

Salt and black pepper to taste

In food processor, grate zucchini, potatoes and onion. Squeeze out liquid. Add eggs, oil, crackers, salt and pepper. Drop by tablespoonful on hot greased griddle. Serve with applesauce. Yield: 18 patties.

OLD-FASHION RAISIN PIE

2 cups seedless raisins

2 cups water

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon butter

Pastry for double 9-inch crust

Combine raisins and water; boil 5 minutes. Blend sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon and salt. Add to hot raisins; cook and stir until clear. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar and butter. Cool slightly. Turn into pastry-lined pan. Cover with top pastry or lattice strips. Bake at 400º for about 35 minutes.

COOKIES & CREAM CUPCAKES

(Requested by one of our readers.)

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

3/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons orange rind, grated

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 chocolate sandwich cookies, coarsely broken up

Chocolate frosting (recipe follows)

Sift together flour, baking powder and salt; set aside. Combine butter or margarine and sugar in bowl; beat until creamy. Add egg; beat well. Add flour mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour, beating until smooth. Blend in orange rind and vanilla. Stir in sandwich cookie pieces. Spoon batter into paper-lined cupcake pans, filling each 2/3 full. Bake at 350º for 15 to 18 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean and top springs back when lightly touched. Cool in pan on rack 5 minutes; gently loosen and remove to racks to cool. Frost with creamy chocolate icing. Yield: 12 cupcakes.

To make the creamy chocolate frosting:

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup presweetened chocolate drink mix

Beat together cream and drink mix in small bowl until soft peaks form. Spread over top of cupcakes. Sprinkle tops with broken cookies, if desired.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you! Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.