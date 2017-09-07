Article Tools Font size – + Share This



POTATO AND CABBAGE CHOWDER

1 (14-1/2-ounce) can chicken broth (not condensed)

3 medium potatoes (about 3 cups) peeled and cubed

1/2 cup skim milk

2 cups chopped cabbage

1/2 cup shredded carrot

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a medium saucepan combine broth and potatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 8 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Cool slightly. Place 1 cup hot potato mixture in blender or food processor. Add milk, cover and blend 30 seconds or until mixture is smooth. Return to saucepan; stir in remaining ingredients. Cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until cabbage is crisp-tender. Yield: 5 (1-cup) servings.

APPLE-CIDER CHICKEN

1/2 stick unsalted butter

1 large red onion, sliced thin

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled, cord, thinly sliced

3/4 cup apple cider

2 whole chicken breasts, skinned, boned, split

1/4 cup unsifted all-purpose flour

1/4 cup half-and-half

Salt and black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons chopped parsley

Melt 3 tablespoons butter in 12-inch nonstick skillet. Add onion and thyme and sauté over medium-low heat for 12 minutes, until onion is soft and begins to turn brown. Add apple and cider; stir over medium heat; sauté for about 8 minutes until apple is soft. Remove mixture from skillet; set aside and keep warm. On waxed paper, coat chicken with flour. In skillet, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat and cook chicken 5-8 minutes on each side until no longer pink and nicely browned. Remove to platter; keep warm. Add apple mixture, half-and-half, salt and pepper to taste, to skillet; slowly heat until hot. Spoon over chicken and sprinkle with parsley. Yield: 4 servings.

SKILLET CHICKEN PARMESAN

4 boneless, skinned chicken breast halves (1-1/4-pounds)

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese

2 cups prepared tomato sauce with herbs

Pound chicken breasts between 2 sheets waxed paper with meat mallet or bottom of flat heavy skillet to 1/4-inch thickness. Combine flour, salt and pepper in plastic food storage bag. Add chicken breasts and shake to coat. Heat oil in medium-size nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add chicken; sauté 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Sprinkle with Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses; cover and cook 1 minute or until cheese melts. Remove chicken from skillet; set aside, covered. Add tomato sauce to skillet; simmer. Spoon half of sauce over chicken. Use remaining sauce for pasta, or another meal etc. Yield: 4 servings.

FISH FILLET WITH ORANGE- BASIL BUTTER

6 (4-ounce) fresh sole fillets

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1/2 to 3/4 cup dry white wine

Orange-basil butter (recipe below)

Sprinkle both sides of the fillets with salt and pepper and place in ungreased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Pour wine over fillets. Bake, uncovered, at 350º for 18 - 20 minutes, or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Place on serving platter and top with Orange- Basil Butter. Yield: 6 servings.

To make orange-basil butter:

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 tablespoon butter, melted

3/4 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup fresh orange juice (remove pulp)

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

In skillet, sauté onion in butter until tender. Add wine, orange juice and chopped basil; cook until heated thoroughly. Yield: 1-1/2 cups.

STIR-FRIED LEMON RICE

1/2 stick butter

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas, thawed

1 tablespoon grated lemon rind

Dash hot sauce

4 cups cold cooked rice

1/4 cup soy sauce

Preheat wok; brush butter or margarine around top and sides of wok and heat at medium-high 1 minute. Add parsley and green onions. Stir-fry 1 minute. Add peas, lemon rind, hot sauce, cold cooked rice and soy sauce; stir fry until thoroughly heated. Serve at once. Delicious served with chicken, beef or pork. Yield: 8 servings.

GARLIC & SWISS CHEESE POTATO CASSEROLE

4 large baking potatoes

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1-1/2 cups Swiss cheese, grated

1 cup chicken broth

Peel and thinly slice potatoes. Combine potatoes, parsley, garlic, salt, pepper and thyme in a large bowl and gently toss. In a greased 1-1/2-quart casserole dish, place a layer of potatoes, a layer of Swiss cheese, continuing in layers, but end with a layer of potatoes and reserve some cheese. Add chicken broth; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350º for 30-35 minutes; remove foil and bake 30 minutes more. Sprinkle with reserved cheese and bake, uncovered until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with additional parsley, if desired. Yield: 8 servings.

CARAMEL BUBBLE RING

(A sticky pull-apart bread usually served at brunch or breakfast.)

1/3 cup pecans, chopped

3/4 cup granulated sugar

4 teaspoons cinnamon

2 (11-ounce) packages (16) refrigerated breadsticks

1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted

1/2 cup caramel ice-cream topping

2 tablespoons maple-flavored syrup

Generously grease a 10-inch fluted tube pan. Sprinkle about half of the pecans in bottom of pan; set aside. Stir together sugar and cinnamon; set aside. Separate each package of dough into 8 pieces, making 16 total. Do not unroll. Cut the pieces in half crosswise. Dip each piece of dough into melted butter or margarine, then roll in sugar mixture. Arrange dough pieces, spiral side down, in tube pan. Sprinkle with remaining pecans. Stir together caramel topping and maple-flavored syrup in a measuring cup; drizzle over dough in pan.

Bake at 350º for 30 to 35 minutes until dough is light brown, covering with aluminum foil the last 10 minutes to prevent overbrowning. Let stand for 1 minute only. (If it stands for more than 1 minute, the ring will be difficult to remove from pan.) Invert onto a serving platter. Spoon any topping and nuts remaining in the pan onto rolls. Serve warm. Yield: 10 to 12 servings.

PUMPKIN PIE SMOOTHIE

1 (12-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

3 cups ice

1/4 cup milk

1/3 cup pumpkin puree’

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 baked pie crust

Put the can of sweetened condensed milk in the freezer for about 15 minutes. After the 15 minutes, put the sweetened condensed milk and ice in a blender and blend for approximately 1 - 2 minutes. Add milk, pumpkin, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice; blend until the mixture is that of a milkshake consistency. Crush the pie crust into small pieces and stir desired amount of pie crust into the smoothie. Serve immediately. Yield: 1 to 2 smoothies.