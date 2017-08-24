Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MEATBALL AND BROWN RICE SOUP

1 pound lean ground beef

1 slice bread, crumbled into small pieces

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons parsley flakes

1 egg

Nonstick spray

1 quart boiling water

1 package onion soup mix

1 cup instant brown rice

Combine beef, bread, onion powder, parsley flakes and egg. Shape into small 1-inch-size balls and sauté in nonstick sprayed skillet. Bring water to boiling in medium saucepan; stir in onion soup mix. Drain fat from sautéed meatballs; gently drop meatballs into boiling broth. Cook gently for 20 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat; stir in instant rice; cover and let stand 8 to 10 minutes until rice is steamed. Gently stir and serve. Yield: 4 servings.

BEEF TENDERLOIN WITH BACON AND MUSHROOMS

1 (3-4 pound) beef tenderloin (have butcher cut pocket in center for stuffing)

6 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped fresh mushrooms

3 cups herb-seasoned stuffing mix

8 slices bacon

1/2 teaspoon bottled brown bouquet sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup water

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

Sauté onion, celery and chopped mushrooms in butter. Mix the sautéed vegetables with stuffing mix and stuff entire mixture into the tenderloin pocket. Secure stuffing in the pocket with skewers or toothpicks. Top the meat with bacon strips. Place meat on baking rack and sear in a 450º preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 325º and roast for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove roast from oven and reserve all pan drippings.

In a saucepan, place the drippings and add bottled brown bouquet sauce, Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 cup water stirring over low heat. Add the sliced mushrooms and heat thoroughly. Serve the roast and stuffing warm with gravy on the side. Yield: 8 to 10 servings.

PORK PATTIES IN GRAVY

2 cups very lean pork shoulder, trim fat, then ground

2 eggs

1/2 cup nonfat milk

4 slices dry bread, cubed fine

1 onion, chopped fine

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons salad oil

1/2 cup water

8 small onions, peeled

1-1/4 cups condensed beef bouillon

1 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Mix first 8 ingredients well; let stand for a few minutes. Divide mixture into 8 patties; brown well in oil on both sides. Drain on brown paper or paper towel. Pour fat from pan; add remaining ingredients. Return patties to mixture; cover and cook gently 30 minutes. Yield: 8 servings.

WHOLE-WHEAT ITALIAN MACARONI SALAD

3 cups cooked macaroni, drained

1/3 cup thinly sliced celery

1 cup chopped green onions, cooked

1 cup chopped broccoli, cooked

1 cup chopped cauliflower, cooked

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

3/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Combine in a large bowl the macaroni and vegetables. In a separate bowl, combine yogurt, mustard and seasoning; mix well. Add to the vegetable and macaroni mixture and chill. Yield: 6 servings; 1 cup per serving.

TOMATO-POTATO MELT

5 large baking potatoes

1-1/2 sticks butter, softened

9 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled

3 small ripe tomatoes, diced

2 green onions with tops, minced

2 cups grated Cheddar cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400º. Bake potatoes 1 hour or until tender. Cool slightly. Reduce oven temperature to 350º. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out pulp into a mixing bowl and reserve shells. Mash potatoes; add butter to hot mashed potatoes; blend. Add bacon, tomatoes, onions, grated cheese, salt and pepper; mix well. Stuff mixture into potato skins. Arrange on baking sheet; bake 20 minutes or until cheese melts. Yield: 10 servings.

APRICOT COOKIES

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup apricot preserves

1/4 cup orange juice from concentrate

1/4 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 cup egg substitute

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Preheat oven to 350º. Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Chill for at least 2 hours. Roll into balls and place on lightly greased cookie sheet. Press down and flatten slightly. Bake 10 to 12 minutes. Yield: approximately 16 cookies.

GERMAN CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

2 tablespoons sugar

1/3 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup flaked coconut

1/4 cup chopped pecans

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup dairy sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 eggs

Coconut-pecan topping (recipe follows)

To make crust: In a medium mixing bowl, combine crumbs, 2 tablespoons sugar, melted butter, coconut and pecans. Press evenly into bottom and 1/2-inch up sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake at 350º for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool slightly.

In a saucepan, melt chocolate over low heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; cool.

To make filling: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, 3/4 cup sugar, sour cream and vanilla with an electric mixer until thoroughly combined. Add flour and beat well. Add eggs and cooled chocolate all at once; beat on low speed until just combined. Pour filling into cooled crust. Place on shallow baking pan in oven. Bake at 375º for 45 to 50 minutes or until center appears nearly set when shaken. Cool on wire rack 15 minutes. Loosen cake from sides of pan. Cool 30 minutes more. Remove sides of pan and cool completely on wire rack. Spread coconut-pecan topping over cheesecake. Cover; refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours. Yield: 12 to 14 servings.

To make coconut-pecan topping:

In a small saucepan, melt 1 stick butter. Stir in 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, 2 tablespoons half-and- half or light cream and 2 tablespoons light corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly. Stir in 1 cup flaked coconut, 1/2 cup chopped pecans and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Remove from heat; cool 5 minutes.