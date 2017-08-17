Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ASPARAGUS SOUP

(Delicious … give it a try.)

1 pound asparagus

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 tablespoons chopped scallions

1 (13-3/4-ounce) can chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1 cup half-and-half

Break off asparagus stalks as far down as they snap easily. Wash spears; cut into 1-inch pieces. In a medium covered saucepan, simmer asparagus, celery, 1/2 cup of the chicken broth and salt until tender (about 10 minutes). In an electric blender or food processor, puree asparagus mixture until smooth. Make a white sauce using the butter, flour and remaining chicken broth. Stir in asparagus puree, milk and half and half. Reheat.

Yield: approximately 6 cups.

PORK CHOP AND BAKED BEANS CASSEROLE

1 (16-ounce) can pork and beans

1 small chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

4 (1/2-inch-thick) bone-in pork chops

1/4 cup ketchup (in addition to

above to cover pork chops)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Combine pork and beans, onion, green pepper, brown sugar, ketchup and mustard in lightly greased 11-by-7-by-1½-inch baking dish. Place pork chops on top of pork and beans; set aside. Combine 1/4 cup ketchup and remaining ingredients; spread on pork chops and bake at 350º for 1 hour.

Yield: 4 servings.

MOZZARELLA CHICKEN

4 chicken breasts, skinned and boned

Garlic powder

1 tablespoon butter

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 cups peeled and chopped tomatoes

Dash of pepper

4 slices Mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

Melt butter with garlic powder in frying pan and brown chicken. Add Italian seasoning to tomatoes; add dash of pepper. Pour tomato mixture over chicken breasts; top each breast with slice of Mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top. Bake at 350º for 50 to 60 minutes. Yield: 4 servings.

FRESH GREEN BEANS IN SOUR CREAM

2 pounds green beans

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 (8-ounces) carton sour cream

1-1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup buttered soft breadcrumbs

Wash beans and remove strings. Cut beans into 1-inch pieces. Cook in a small amount of boiling water 6 minutes or until tender. Drain; transfer beans to a 2-quart casserole; set aside. Sauté onion and parsley in butter until onion is tender. Stir in sour cream, lemon rind, salt and pepper. Spoon sour cream mixture over beans. Sprinkle breadcrumbs over sour cream mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 350º for 20 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Yield: 8 servings.

HERBED GRILLED CORN-ON-THE-COB

8 ears fresh corn

1 stick butter or margarine, softened

2 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1/2 tablespoon salt

Dash of black pepper

Remove husks and silks from corn immediately before grilling. Combine butter and herbs and stir well. Spread butter mixture on corn; place each ear on a piece of aluminum foil and wrap tightly. Grill over medium coals 20 minutes or until corn is tender, turning several times. Yield: 8 ears of corn

BLUEBERRY AND CHEESE COFFEE CAKE

1-1/4 cups sugar

1 stick butter

2 eggs

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup water

2 cups blueberries

1 (8-ounce) package cream

cheese, cubed

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

Crumb topping:

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon grated lemon rind

2 tablespoons butter

Cream sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Combine 2 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Add to creamed mixture alternately with milk and water. Toss blueberries into remaining flour; fold into batter with cream cheese and rind. Pour into lightly greased and floured 9x13-inch baking pan. Combine sugar, flour and rind; cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350º for 1 hour. Yield: 12-14 servings.

OATMEAL FRUIT CRISP

(Use any combination of your favorite fresh fruit.)

9 cups fruit (such as sliced peaches,

blueberries, raspberries or strawberries).

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1-1/4 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons orange juice

3 cups rolled oats

1-1/2 sicks butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 cup chopped walnuts or

pecans (optional)

Lightly grease 9-by-13-inch cake pan. Combine berries, flour, sugar, lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and orange juice. Put into cake pan.

Prepare crumb topping: With hand blender, cut together rolled oats, remaining salt, butter, brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Sprinkle on top of the fruit; add pecans, if desired. Bake at 350º for 30 minutes or until nicely browned. Yield: 12 servings.

Any comments, questions or favorite recipes? I would love to hear from you. Feel free to send your email to helenkitchen@msn.com, and please write “Helen’s Kitchen Request, ATTN: Lori” in the subject line to make sure that I receive your email. Thank you.