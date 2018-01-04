Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Ice fisherman watch as the Scott Township Dive Rescue Specialists conduct an ice rescue during a previous Winterfest at Lackawanna State Park. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

The winter season is a time for fun on the ice. Activities such as ice skating, hockey or fishing can be fun, until someone falls through the ice. That’s when Dive Rescue Specialists swing into action.

“Dive Rescue Specialists was chartered as an independent emergency department in 1983,” said William “Bill” H. White captain of the dive rescue specialists. “I am personally one of the original charter members who helped organize the team. We were initially formed as a dive rescue scuba service but we were dispatched for all types of emergencies involving water, so we began to seek training for all types of water related emergencies.”

William J. White is rescue chief of the department and the son of William H. White.

The specialists rent space from the Justus Volunteer Fire Co. to house their equipment. Many members of the Justus Fire Co. assist during emergencies with driving and movement of equipment.

The Dive Rescue Specialists are trained in various levels of scuba training, including open water, advanced open water, ice diving, rescue diving, dive master, cave diving and instructor level certification. Members have also been certified in swift water rescue, advanced line systems, boat based rescue and ice rescue.

The team serves Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties. They provide mutual aid to other scuba and rescue departments in Luzerne, Wyoming, Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill and Bradford Counties.

“Typically, the members of the dive rescue specialists are active members of the fire and ambulance departments in the municipalities in which they reside,” said White. “Many of them are EMT’s, firefighters I or II, paramedics or SCUBA, firefighter and EMS instructor. No previous emergency training is required. Once you become a member of the dive team speacialists, we provide training in-house so you will become a valuable member of the community.”

Before heading out onto the ice, check to see if it is safe. Here are some tips from the experts:

• Ice may not have the same thickness in other areas;

• Avoid “stick ups” such as brush, logs, plants and docks;

• Stay away from multiple pressure cracks;

• Spread out in crowds to even out the weight on the ice;

• Be careful on rivers and streams because the ice may appear thicker than it really is.

Ice of a thickness of:

• 4 inches can support a person 200 lbs. with gear;

• 5 inches, 800 lbs. or one snowmobile;

• 7 inches, 1,500 lbs. or a group of people

• 8 inches, 2,000 lbs. or one car

• Bring someone along. Let others know where you plan to be and when you will be back.

• Dress for the weather by layering your clothes.

• Wear insulated waterproof or rubber boots and nylon waterproof mittens.

If you fall through the ice:

• Don’t panic

• If you have ice awls, use them to pull yourself up. If you do not have them, then try to swim out.

• If you cannot get to safety, call for help.

• If someone falls in, try reaching them with a stick of fishing pole. Throw a rope or anything else that floats, row or push a boat and then go call for help.

• Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

The dive rescue specialists will be at Winterfest at Lackawanna State Park on Saturday, Feb. 10, to demonstrate ice rescues.

Information for this article was provided by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.