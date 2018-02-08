Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Community Library, 1200 West Grove St., offers the opportunity to read books, magazines or newspapers. You can use a computer or attend an event. Children can listen to a story or join a club.

The library’s winter challenge Bingo is ongoing until February 23. Pick up a Bingo sheet, complete five activities in a row to make a Bingo. For example, in pre-k to fourth grade, the children put their initials on an activity they have completed such as “go on a nature walk,” “read with a friend” or “do a science experiment.” Grades five to 12 could “try a new food,” “bake or cook something” or “listen to music.” For adults, it could be “read a book written the year you were born” or “bring someone new to the library and help them apply for a library card.”

Bring the card back to the library for a prize packet and one ticket for a raffle.

The annual Chips, Dips, ‘n Sips will take place Saturday, Feb. 24, 6 to 9 p.m. at the library. It is gathering of the Friends of the Abington Community Library. Admission is $10 or $15 per couple. Price includes a one-year membership in the Friends of the Abington Coummity Library. You must be at least 21 to attend the event.

The event will feature wine tasting, chips and dips and live music by Mike Waskovich.

“It is a fun evening out with friends,” said Nancy Burke, circulation and youth service assistant Abington Community Library. “While at the event, you can get an application if you’re a new member of the Friends of the Library.”

There are many children’s events to choose from. Some of them include math and science club where they do science experiments or read blueprints. There is read to dogs, in which therapy dogs are brought to the library and children practice their reading to them. There is also a Lego club and a chess club to name a few.

“The children can build Legos at home but it is different here at the library,” said Laura Gardoski head of youth services Abington Community Library. “They are together with their friends and having fun at the library. There is lots going on here.”

“Story times are for babies (ages 0-2), toddler (ages 2 and 3) and preschool (ages 3-5),” said Burke. “The songs, fingerplays, crafts and stories are all based on a theme. Some of the themes we have used are colors, being healthy, alphabet, seasons, numbers and transportation. The kids love it and can check out books after.”

“The Kafflelatsch is being changed to the international melting pot,” said Sandy Longo, director of the Abington Community Library. “People meet people and socialize with those who have the same interests.”

“We will meet once a month at the library on the second Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m.,” said volunteer Ilona Pohl. “Every month will have a different nationality such as Indian and Hungarian. The speakers will share their culture and customs from their countries with others. We will be learning and sharing and having fun together.”

The Always in Stitches quilting group, which meets at the library, donated a Ladies of the White House quilt. The quilt features blocks inspired by first ladies such as Martha Washington, Eleanor Roosevelt and Mary Todd Lincoln. Raffle tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

“It’s important to visit the library as it truly is a community hub,” said Longo. “There’s something for everyone: books (print, digital and audio), magazines, DVD’s, classes to learn something new or to meet with others that have a shared interest, book discussions, special events and so much more.”