The staff of the Lackawanna County Prison made Christmas a little brighter for children at the South Scranton Head Start program. Employees at the prison, along with visitors, participated in the Angel Tree program by purchasing a variety of toys and other gifts for the youngsters. Pictured with the presents are, from left: Mari Finlon, corrections officer Kevin Dolphin, Kristin Evans, corrections officer Todd Cherkas and Deputy Warden David Langan.