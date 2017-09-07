Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The annual Lackawanna County Commissioners Cross Country Invitational Race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to noon at McDade Park, featuring high school athletes from a tri-state area. The top 25 finishers in the boys and girls junior high categories, along with the girls and boys varsity divisions, will be recognized. Winning teams in each of the race categories will also be honored. Information on the meet is available from the County’s Parks and Recreation Department at 570-963-6764.

From left: William Davis, deputy director of Parks & Recreation; commissioner Jerry Notarianni, commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Mark Dougher, Parks & Recreation’s buildings & grounds manager.