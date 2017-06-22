Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Will you blink and find yourself looking at a new streetscape?

What is changing? Under new rules, PPL plans to cut trees and vegetation near power lines this summer in Clarks Summit Borough and Clarks Green Borough. The new rules call for more aggressive cutting and tree removals and may differ from what property owners saw in the past. PPL bases the cutting on the type of power lines. PPL now uses a 25-foot clearing rule for the three-phase power lines that typically run along main streets. The three-phase rule now includes cutting everything “to the sky” rather than rounding or shaping. If PPL needs to remove 30 percent or more of the tree mass, the entire tree will be removed instead.

How will it look? View the recent cutting on Fairview Road heading north from Clarks Green towards Route 81 and Scott Township. For most customers, the less aggressive single-phase power line rules may apply. PPL will cut to 15 feet and round or shape rather than cutting “to the sky.”

PPL will also remove dead or dying trees and limbs that they deem pose hazards to the power lines, even if not in an easement, and may suggest herbicide treatments. Private contractors, not PPL, will perform the tree cutting. PPL’s contractors perform the work without charge to property owners. However, property owners should receive prior notification from PPL before any work begins. Notifications may include door-hangers or letters and should include contact information for questions.

Owners may have a very short time to respond. Property owners may request additional information from PPL before work begins regarding exactly what PPL will cut, when the cutting will occur and where the easement exists. The owner may also request information about the private companies performing the work, such as proof of insurance coverage in case damage occurs to the owner’s property.

What are your options? At a recent presentation in Clarks Green, PPL stated intent to work with property owners. Owners disputing a proposed cutting may seek legal advice and may file a legal complaint with the Pennsylvania PUC. PPL maintains that the periodic tree cutting reduces power outages. However, a PPL representative acknowledged that PPL has not conducted any studies showing whether trees survive under the new cutting rules.

Does anyone care? Tree loss was one of the causes when the Abington Sewer Plant’s waste overflowed into Leggett’s Creek. The state fined the Clarks Summit Borough large sums of money for each overflow.

To address this and other tree management issues, the council re-established the Clarks Summit Shade Tree Commission. (Clarks Green soon followed). The commissions are now busily planting trees in the right-of-way to slow down the storm water runoff behind the overflow. The additional trees also provide the community with countless additional benefits.

As a result of the support of their councils and the work of their shade tree commissions, Clarks Summit and Clarks Green have achieved Tree City USA status for several years.

We now face a new issue. PPL also has a claim to the right-of-way. Their objective is to clear the areas around electrical wires to prevent outages. But for our “leafy suburbs,” the question is how extreme must this clearing be.

The borough, the PUC, PPL and community members have legitimate but sometimes conflicting goals. All can work out a compromise through an open dialog. PPL’s summer of trimming is coming: concerned community members should immediately contact the PUC to voice their claims to preserve our urban forest.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business. Concerned community members Molly Philbin and Shannon Brown contributed significantly to this article.