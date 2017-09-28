Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Percussionist Jacob Cole will accompany a special yoga class this weekend.

Yoga enthusiasts in and around the Abingtons will have a special opportunity to have their experience enhanced with live music on Sunday.

“Destiny … A Yoga Event” is set for Sunday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the lower-level yoga studio at Everything Natural, 426 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. It is designed for all levels of practice.

“Considering the stressful times we are all living in, I don’t know how anyone could resist this opportunity to take an hour and a half for yourself…to let go, rest deeply, relax in your body and connect with your highest self…the self…which is your own self,” said yoga instructor Barbara Cohen, who will lead the class.

Cohen has taught yoga for more than 30 years and teaches regularly at Everything Natural. She and Eileen Harte teach five classes per week.

Percussionist Jacob Cole will provide live music at Cohen’s special yoga class on Sunday.

“I often use Jacob’s ‘Destiny’ CD in class. It occurred to me that it would be great to have Jacob there playing live, as a special treat for my students. I then decided to open it up to the general public,” said Cohen.

Cohen said the class will include guided meditation, yoga breathing and poses (asana). It will be offered in a style of yoga called Svaroopa yoga which is based on a process called “core opening,” a significantly different paradigm in yoga poses.

“Core opening is spinal decompression that takes place from releasing the deep tensions in the layers of muscles wrapped around your spine. We use precise alignments in the poses to create an inner opening from tail to top. Core opening redefines strength, giving you stamina, vitality and the recapturing your essential aliveness,” said Cohen.

She continued, “After coming out of a pose we pause; we enter into the second half of the pose — the spiritual half. We take a few moments to turn our attention inward to discover and experience, effortlessly, a state of deep meditation, stillness and bliss which is at the core of our beings.”

Cohen said it will be “particularly delightful to have the sound of live music and the amazing artistry of Jacob Cole to enhance the experience.”

Cole’s music will feature the handpan, the artist’s “newest passion” which he describes on his website as “a new generation of hand hammered steel instruments which came from the original inspiration called the Hang, invented in Switzerland in 2000. Handpans are now handmade all over the world, but they are still very new and rare. They are tuned in different scales and are great for meditation and yoga.”

The percussionist has been playing the drums since age 7. While at Berklee College of Music he had the opportunity to study under Jamy Haddad, the percussionist for Paul Simon; and tabla master Ustad

Zakir Hussain.

Further information on Cole is available by visiting

jacobecolepercussion.com.

Tickets for Sunday’s yoga event are $15, advanced registration, or $20 at the door. Members will receive one punch on their class cards. Class space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. An additional class might be added at 3 p.m. if there is enough interest. For more information or registration, call 570-498-7885.

For information on regular yoga classes, visit the Everything Natural website, enaturalpa.com.