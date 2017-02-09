Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Officials from Lackawanna County’s Judiciary and Commissioners Office gathered for the unveiling of the portrait of Judge Robert A. Mazzoni, who is on the bench in a senior judge capacity. He began his tenure in 2001 when he was elected to a 10-year term and was successfully retained in November, 2011. Mazzoni is active in several community, legal and non-profit organizations.

From left: Lackawanna County Judge Thomas Munley, county commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Judge Mazzoni and his wife, Patricia.