(A monthly feature from The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute>)

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths among American men and women. Cancers are usually named for the part of the body they are found in. Colorectal cancers start in the inner lining of the large intestine, the colon and the very last part of the digestive tract, the rectum. Unfortunately, most colorectal cancers are silent, not producing symptoms until they reach a large size.

But fortunately most colorectal cancer is preventable and curable if found early. Most cases of colorectal cancer begin as a polyp, which are small growths inside the colon or rectum.

What does finding a polyp mean for a patient? Does it mean you have cancer or will get cancer? Will surgery be needed?

Colon polyps are very common and occur in 30 to 50 percent of adults. Not all polyps will become cancer but almost all colorectal cancers begin as a polyp. It usually takes ten years for a polyp to become cancerous.

Precancerous polyps and early stage colorectal cancer do not always cause symptoms and this means that someone could have polyps or colorectal cancer and not know it. And doctors cannot tell ahead of time which polyps will turn into cancer.

This is why people age 50 and older need regular tests to find out if they have any polyps and then have them removed. The earlier polyps are removed, the less likely it is that they will become malignant, or turn cancerous.

Colorectal cancer and polyps are uncommon before age 40. Ninety percent of cases occur after age 50. Screening for colon cancer is recommended for everyone between the ages of 50 and 75 who has a normal risk for colon cancer. Discuss beginning screening before age 50 with your physician if you are at increased risk or have a family history of colon cancer and/or polyps.

There are a number of screenings for colon cancer: stool test, flexible sigmidoscopy and colonoscopy; find the one that is best for you. Screening for colon cancer, with a single test or combination, reduces the risk of having complications and dying of colon cancer.

A colonoscopy allows the clinician to see the entire lining of the colon. Your doctor is likely to remove all polyps discovered during a colonoscopy. The options for removal include:

• Removal during screening. Most polyps can be removed with biopsy forceps or a wire loop that snares the polyp. This may be aided by injecting a liquid under a polyp to lift it off the wall for removal. If a polyp is larger than 0.75 inches (about 2 centimeters), a liquid may be injected under it to lift and isolate the polyps from surrounding tissue so that it can be removed.

• Minimally invasive surgery. Polyps that are too large or that can’t be reached safely during screening are usually removed using minimally invasive surgery. Some types of colon polyps are far likelier to become malignant than are others. A doctor who specializes in analyzing tissue samples (a pathologist) must examine the polyp tissue under a microscope to determine whether it’s potentially cancerous. Hyperplastic polyps are usually small and will not become cancerous. Adenomatous polyps have the potential to become cancerous although many do not.

Over time small polyps can change their structure and become cancerous. The polyps that are removed when found on a colonoscopy eliminate the chance for that polyp to become cancerous.

When a polyp or polyps are found there is a higher chance of developing new polyps. It will be important to have follow-up testing to look for more polyps and also have them removed.

Discuss with your physician how often you need to be tested if you have had polyps. Evidence clearly shows that colorectal cancer screening can reduce the risk of dying from the cancer. However, not enough people are getting this preventive service. About one third of adults age 50 to 75—the age group where diagnosis happens most often—have never been screened.

Talk with your doctor or nurse about getting a colorectal cancer screening test or call the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute. There are a number of tests you can choose from to be screened. The best colorectal cancer screening test is the one that you and your doctor decide is right for you and the one you will do.

Colorectal cancer is preventable if precancerous polyps are detected and removed before becoming cancerous.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute encourages you to talk with your healthcare provider about your specific medical conditions and treatments. The information contained in this article is meant to be helpful and educational but is not a substitute for medical advice. The above information is from webmd.com; The CDC; and cancer.net.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute can provide additional information on the above topic. Feel free to visit the Cancer Institute website at cancernepa.org, or contact the organization by calling (800) 424-6724.