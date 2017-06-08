Article Tools Font size – + Share This



My friend has something of a hobby Christmas tree farm. Each spring, he buys 50 seedlings and plants them in his lawn, knowing that even if only 10 percent of them survive ten years, he will have more Christmas trees than he can ever use. And, a few years into the project, something like 80 percent of these trees look like survivors, but nothing more.

Yet they have survived, and they are putting out solid new growth each year. For a couple of these trees, it is becoming possible to imagine a finish line on the horizon. The question he now needs to address is how to manage these trees toward success. My advice has been “pinch,” but I am now adding “and eat.”

What does “pinch” mean, and why do it? To pinch these trees, I suggest that in May (and perhaps again in August), he should go tree-by-tree and “pinch off” part of the new shoots.

Every spring, evergreens put out beautiful, soft shoots: Even a prickly blue spruce has soft needles for a few weeks each spring. Pinching means to take the soft new growth between your thumb and pointer finger and pinch it.

It is so tender that a firm pinch will remove the new growth. By removing the new growth at the end of a branch, you are sending a signal to the tree to release new growth along the branch: You are trading one bud for two.

In the case of a Christmas tree, if you pinch all the new growth ends, you will get shape much fuller than would occur naturally. There are two practical applications of this method.

First, do not pinch the leader, or very center shoot. You want that shoot to stay solitary and continue to extend year-by-year. (In the photo of the top of a dwarf Alberta spruce, you can see how a rounded top can develop from cutting the central leader).

Second, you can use this pinching method on plants of all shapes if you need to fill holes. In other words, even though it seems counter-intuitive, if you want shoots to grow in a specific place, the best way to do it is to cut some of the new growth on the shoots that are there!

The second part of the process is new to me: Eat! This spring, as I have been out working, I have been snacking on “spruce tips.” No, it is not just spruce shoots that are edible, but as far as I know, all evergreens except yews. I have tried pine, hemlock, spruce and fir. My favorite is balsam fir. Yes, even though it has a hint of citrus flavor, it still tastes like eating a Christmas tree. But the nutrition is outstanding, with the Vitamin C immediately soothing my sore throat.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance busi ness.