The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA), Pennsylvania American Water, American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) and Union volunteers have completed work at the Griffin Reservoir in South Abington Township, where a new, 18-foot-by-25-foot handicapped-accessible fishing pier has been built.

Due to the water level of the reservoir being drawn down to allow for construction of the pier, the pier will not be open to the public until spring 2018. A parking lot will also be designed and constructed in 2018.