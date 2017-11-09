Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA), Pennsylvania American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation have teamed up to increase access to the Griffin Reservoir in South Abington Township.

Since August, USA volunteers from Pennsylvania American Water, UWUA Local 537 and the Scranton building and construction trades have volunteered more than 150 hours to clear trees and brush at the worksite and begin construction of the pier.

“In 2011, we opened a number of reservoirs to the public for fishing in Northeast Pennsylvania,” said Jeffrey McIntyre, president of Pennsylvania American Water, “but none with the infrastructure in place to accommodate the needs of our entire community. We are very fortunate in this area with so many natural resources, and we are happy to be able to share them with everyone in our community.”

The project will require approximately 400 volunteer hours, with a labor value of nearly $15,000.

To complete the pier, volunteers will install the remaining floor joists, decking and a railing before opening it to public use. A completion date has not yet been set.