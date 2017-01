Article Tools Font size – + Share This



G Lynn Photography, a Scranton-based company, was the small business spotlighted at a recent Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting. This part-time operation specializes in engagements, weddings, Christmas cards, anniversaries, portraits and much more.

From left: Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, owner Gerilynn Price and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.