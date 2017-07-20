Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The Gathering Place for Community, Arts and Education, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, will hold a dedication ceremony and a celebration of the life of Paul Ford on Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m.

Ford was a member of the Monday night writers’ group. Teachers and classmates said his positive attitude was apparent in all he did. Ann Vitale, Ford’s first writing coach, said of him, “Paul was a consummate story teller.”

Ford’s memoirs revealed his military service and his dedication to his family and his character, friends said.

From 1950 to 1982, Ford served in the U.S. Air Force, as a basic airman, followed by five years of active duty as a B-29 navigator during the Korean War, then with the Strategic Air Command and finally 27 years as a reservist, retiring with the rank of colonel.

Upon arriving in northeast Pennsylvania, Ford became an active member in the community, especially at the First Presbyterian Church. Rev. Bill Carter, pastor of Ford’s church, described Ford as, “steady, reliable, a loyal friend” and “a man of clear convictions.”

The dedication ceremony of the Paul Ford Room will include short readings from Ford’s memoirs and tales from his family and friends. The Ford family’s generous donation to The Gathering Place in his memory funded the classroom and flooring throughout the building.

Musical entertainment and light refreshments will be provided. The public is invited to join in this celebration of a man whose fortune was shared with all who knew him. For more information call 570-881-7612.

Navigator Paul Ford at his duty station aboard a B-29 during the Korean War.