Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JOSEPHINE PETRY

What are you reading?

I just finished reading “Fingal O’Reilly, Irish Doctor,” by Patrick Taylor and I’m starting “A Simple Path” by Mother Theresa.

Who is your favorite Harry Potter character?

Professor Snape.

What brought you to the library today?

I came for Stamp Camp and to place a hold on a book.

What do you love about the library?

Abington has the best staff and best programs.