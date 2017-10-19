Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The borough of Clarks Summit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony recently at their park on the 300 block of Carnation Dr. The borough, with the assistance of grant money from the state Department of Environmental Protection, will build a large raingarden/bioretention system on the park property. This raingarden will slow, filter and purify a significant portion of the stormwater running through Floral Park. In addition it will have a walking trail that traverses through the park with educational placards along this trail to educate the public on plant and tree species and the benefits of the raingarden/bioretention area.

From left: Mike Fenick of Colwell Naegele Engineers, borough councilman Frank Besten, Clarks Summit Borough Vice President Dave Jenkins, Rep. Sid Kavulich, state state Sen. John Blake, Clarks Summit Borough Council President Gerrie Carey, borough councilmen Dom Scott and Pat Williams, Mayor Herman Johnson, councilman Vince Cruciani, Bob Naegele of Colwell Naegele Engineers and Tammy Brennan of T Brennan Heavy Equipment.