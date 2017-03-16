Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Gerrie Carey; Dr. Karen Murphy of Clarks Summit; Jimmy Keeler, president of the St. Patrick Parade Association; Seamus Keeler; Kristy Keeler and Clover Keeler.

Germaine “Gerrie” Fitzgerald Carey was recently elected president of the Clarks Summit borough council, but that’s not the only election she’s won of late. She was also named, by unanimous vote, an honorary marshal for Scranton’s Saint Patrick Day parade, held last weekend.

Carey is of Irish descent and not only wears green for Saint Patrick’s Day but also decorates her home. A sign saying “Happy Saint Patrick’s Day” is affixed to her garage door.

Bob Parry, a family friend, loaned her the Cadillac she rode in during the parade, driven by her son Hutch.

Carey is not the only one in her family named an honorary marshal. Her late uncle Francis Fitzgerald was also an honorary marshal and she has the sash he wore.

She grew up in a large Irish Catholic family in Clarks Summit. Her parents

are the late John and Marie Fitzgerald. The turnpike bridge is named in honor of her father.

Gerri is one of seven children. She was married to the late William Carey for almost 50 years. She has four children and five grandchildren.

In the middle of the night in January 1997, a fire destroyed her home. The family escaped but lost everything. They lived in different locations until the house could be rebuilt.

“The whole community came together. There were clothes drive and other collections,” said Carey. “People came forward to support you. That is what made me run for Clarks Summit Borough Council.”

She has served on the Clarks Summit Borough Council since 1999.

“Council is my family,” Carey said. “Not everyone is going to agree but we work together so that everybody is on the same page.”

“She is very capable and very deserving,” said council member Patrick Williams.

Carey is a member of Our Lady of Snows Church where she is a Eucharistic minister. She was instrumental in starting the Lazarus ministry at the church to provide a luncheon after a funeral service.

Carey is very involved with many organizations local, county and municipal, including the Society of Irish Women and Federation of Democratic Women of Lackawanna County and she is on the board of the Clarks Summit State Hospital. Through these organizations she has won many awards including PA Democrat of the year and Woman of the year.

“She is a remarkle woman,” said former Clarks Summit Mayor Patty Lawer. “Serving those terms on council shows her dedication, understanding and commitment to the people of Clarks Summit Borough and beyond.”

“She is a true and faithful friend to everyone,” said council member

Dominic Scott.

Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson, asked for his thoughts on Carey, responded with this poem:

I do know well a gal called Gerrie; She’s full of wit and her heart is merry; From her work she does not tarry; Town folk know her as Gerrie Carey; A very proud Irish lass; Demonstrating Gaelic class; Often seen attending mass; Not afraid to show her sass; President of council is her seat; For several years she has not been beat; Her hard work makes our town complete; Her contributions are replete;

And when Saint Patrick’s Day draws near; I’ll raise my glass and give a cheer; For my fine friend a legend here; Gerrie Carey, to make it clear.