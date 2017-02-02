Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Lackawanna County Commissioners proclaimed World Pancreatic Cancer Day in our area recently, to increase awareness about this debilitating disease. Pancreatic cancer has become the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States, with a very small survival-rate percentage. Research for early detention, root causes and effective treatments are the goals of the medical community for helping patients and finding a cure.

From left: Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni; Susie Connors, Tammy Saunders, Teresa Grabowski, Mayor James Connors and Christian Saunders, all of the Pancreatic Cancer organization; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.