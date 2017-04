Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Clarks Summit Senior Living (CSSL), 950 Morgan Highway, will hold “Pamper your Pup Day” on Sunday, April 23, 1-3 p.m. Lucky Paws Grooming of Dalton will be at CSSL’s salon to provide complimentary, nail trim, ear cleaning and teeth brushing for your dog. The event is free but an appointment is needed. Call 570-586-8080 for details.

From left: KImberlee Walters, owner of Lucky Paws (holding Lilly) and Sue Chapin, CSSL marketing director (holding Toby).