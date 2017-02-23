Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Instructor Marylou Chibirka (standing) examines student Mary Golden’s portrait of her father.

“Art is a wound turned into light.” — George Braque

Marylou Chibirka not only believes those words, she lives them. The local, privately commissioned, professional portrait artist is about to do an encore of her successful “Good Grief Art: Learn to Paint through Your Loss” program for adults who have experienced the loss of a loved one or pet.

Beginning Wednesday, March 1, the 10-week program will feature classes every Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Abington Senior Community Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. The program is free but registration is required. Additional information may be obtained from the center.

“Good Grief Art introduces art to provide the healing process of an individual experiencing a loss,” Chibirka said.

The art instructor will lead students, working from photos, through a journey of sharing memories of their deceased loved ones on canvas as they learn to paint their portraits in oils. Meanwhile, guest speakers will discuss the healing process through art.

The initial pilot program was held in 2016 and sponsored by Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services. “It really was Chris Calvey’s brainchild,” Chibirka said. The program was recognized by the the National Funeral Directors Association as a meaningful and supportive venue and was awarded the National Pursuit of Excellence Award in 2016. The group continues to support the class.

Chibirka stressed that no previous art experience is necessary to take the classes.

“We are looking for beginners,” she said. “They don’t need to know how to paint. I’m there for them every step of the way.”

The instructor said the end result is less about producing a perfect work of art and more about providing an eternal bond between the artist and the person or pet who has passed on. Having experienced this herself when she painted her deceased father’s portrait, Chibirka said, “It’s about the connection of love between you and your loved one.”

“Something transpires that moves you away from the sadness. When you paint your loved one’s portrait, there is a person-to-person connection versus a photograph in which there is a machine, a device in between you and the other person,” Chibirka said. “There is a connection that flows from your heart to your mind, that flows down through your hand, to the brush and onto the canvas.”

Another plus is the support system a grieving person receives by painting alongside of others who are in the same situation.

“It’s really an inspirational small, intimate group,” Chibirka said. “During the course of the program last year, the students slowly started talking to each other, sharing stories about their lost loved ones. There is common ground.”

Chibirka said any adult who has experienced loss, at any time in life, is eligible for the class.

“There can be someone who lost their mother a long time ago and another person who just lost a pet last week, but the need for closure is still the same. Everyone processes grief differently.”

Chibirka is a professional portrait artist who was born and resides on her family farm in rural Dalton. Since opening the Chibirka Gallery in 2006, which was designed and constructed by the artist, she has been commissioned to paint more than 250 portraits and was awarded several grants to paint members of the northeast Pennsylvania community.