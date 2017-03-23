Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Nina Sampogne, 15, of Waverly Township, was recently crowned Miss Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Teen at the USA National Miss Pageant, held recently at the Mountain Laurel Resort in White Haven.

Sampogne is a freshman at the Abington Heights High School. She is an all-honors student and is a member of the marching band, dance team, mock trial team, student council and the interact club. She studies piano and will perform at Carnegie Hall this April. She is also a member of Ballet Theatre of Scranton.

Sampogne was recently notified that she will be receiving the “Youth Ambassador Advocate Award” from the Children’s Advocacy Center, Scranton, in recognition for the many years of support to the Center. Sampogne has been promoting “Child Abuse Awareness” since the age of 8.

Sampogne will compete for the title of “Miss Pennsylvania’s Teen”, this August at Split Rock Resort, Lake Harmony.

She is the daughter of Vito and Laura Sampogne.