Information from the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

Ovarian cancer, cancer of the ovaries which are part of a woman’s reproductive system, is a rare cancer. About 21,000 women are diagnosed annually in the United States. Ovarian cancer does not yet have an effective screening and only about 20 percent of ovarian cancer cases are diagnosed at an early stage. This fact has made ovarian cancer very frightening and you will hear it referred to as the “silent killer.”

When your health care provider talks about screening they mean something very specific. A screening is a medical test or series of tests used to find disease in individuals that have no symptoms.

A diagnostic test is a procedure performed to confirm, or determine the presence of disease in an individual suspected of having the disease, usually following the report of symptoms, or based on the results of other medical tests. Some cancers, like breast, cervical and colon have screenings which can detect the cancers early, before they have symptoms and when they are treatable.

Recent studies however have shown that ovarian cancer is not totally silent in its early stages. You may now hear of ovarian cancer called the “disease that whispers.” The symptoms of ovarian cancer can be vague and seem similar to more common ailments, but there are symptoms. The most common signs of ovarian cancer can include: bloating or a swollen abdomen; increased abdominal size; change in urination frequency, urgency or difficulty; feeling full quickly; constipation/diarrhea; abdominal/back pain; pelvic pain/pressure, painful intercourse; nausea; vaginal bleeding, change in menstruation and unexplained weight loss.

In order to know if these symptoms are something to be concerned about you should know what is normal and explainable for you. If you had beer and wings last evening and are bloated today that can be explained. But if the symptoms listed above have turned up without an apparent cause, are occurring frequently for example every other day and are more severe bring them to the attention of your health care provider. All women need to have an annual well GYN visit with a pelvic exam.

The other difficulty with ovarian cancer is that is can develop very quickly even between visits to your OB-GYN.

Risk factors associated with ovarian cancer include obesity, early start of menstruation or late menopause and not having children. Currently the only identified cause of ovarian cancer is having the genetic mutations BRCA1 and BRCA2. Having a genetic mutation increases your risk for ovarian cancer but does not guarantee you will get the disease.

For decades the cancer community has been looking for an effective way to screen women for ovarian cancer. Current blood tests and vaginal ultrasounds may be used for high risk women only. If you have any of the symptoms of ovarian cancer listed above, listen to your body and your intuition. Make an appointment with your health care provider immediately. When symptoms persist and cannot be explained that is a “red flag.”

The above information is from the CDC, WebMD and the Mayo Clinic. The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is happy to help direct you to the many additional resources about ovarian cancer. Feel free to visit the Cancer Institute website at www.cancernepa.org, or contact the organization by calling (800) 424-6724.