Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Edmund was beginning to hear “a strange, sweet, rustling, chattering noise — and yet not so strange, for he’d heard it before — if only he could remember where. Then all at once he did remember. It was the noise of running water. All round them, though out of sight, there were streams, chattering, murmuring, bubbling, splashing and even (in the distance) roaring. And his heart gave a great leap (though he hardly knew why) when he realized that the frost was over. And much nearer there was a drip-drip-drip from the branches of all the trees. And then, as he looked at one tree he saw a great load of snow slide off it and for the first time since he had entered Narnia he saw the dark green of a fir tree.”

It has not been an eternal winter, but with a record-breaking late-season snowfall, I think we are all good candidates for spring fever. To me, to receive such a deep snow so late provides the following unexpected benefits.

First, in contrast to a sunny afternoon’s March drippy thaw of a bit of snow, when the blizzard’s deposit melts from our roofs and lawns, we will have the kind of thaw described above in C. S. Lewis’s “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.” To me, there is nothing like the sound and sight of running water in the spring, and whether it is along our streets or in our streams, this spring, we will get to enjoy a dramatic spring thaw.

Second, we have all spent a good portion of a week being snowbound. With more than two feet of snow on the ground, for most of us, we have seen no more of our properties than a portion of our sidewalks and driveways. For many of us, a visit to a shed or detached garage was out of the question for at least a week. So even if we live on a fifth of an acre, having been snowed in, we are likely not taking the green half of our lot for granted anymore.

Third, while being snowbound with our seed catalogs, we had some time to dream of outdoor spring projects. It’s as if winter’s late return prompts the making of “New Spring’s Resolutions.”

Here are some of my suggestions: 1. Plant a flowering tree that will begin your own annual “Cherry Blossom Festival.” 2. Replace a fence with a hedgerow. 3. Plant some edible landscaping — grapes, raspberries, rugosa roses. Think of how nice an edible arbor would accent your property. 4. Plant a “garden” on your patio, porch, deck or driveway. 5. Find a place to put some Adirondack chairs far from your house. Build a simple pathway to this mini-patio. There you will experience and enjoy your property from a different angle.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified munici pal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.