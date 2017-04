Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Memorial Post No. 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarks Summit, presented past post commander Steuart J. Bailey with a name plate which will be placed on the post’s past commanders honor board. Bailey served as Post No. 7069 commander from 2010 until 2016.

From left: Donald A. Jones, Post No. 7069 commander; Bailey; and Michael G. McLane, Post No. 7069 quartermaster/adjutant.