Article Tools Font size – + Share This



One of my favorite workers in the landscape is ornamental grasses, but perhaps not for the reasons promoted by most other landscape designers. Most landscape designers would probably sell grasses for their graceful shape, their “texture” in the landscape, their color variations and possibly even their seed heads.

To see the contribution of grasses in a landscape from the typical designer’s perspective, all you have to do is close your eyes and imagine housing developments of the 1970s. These properties are marked by square lawns and square-cut evergreen yew bushes. (Think orange power cord and electric hedge clippers). In these artistically bleak landscapes, the vase-shaped, various green, soft fronds trembling in the slightest breeze are a welcome relief.

Then, thirty years later, specimen plantings had come in vogue, and a variety of plants began to replace the uniformity of “the hedges.” And ornamental grasses were placed here and there in vast, informal mulch beds (of various colors), with the whole landscape looking like some sort of landscape nursery multiple-choice test.

As a result, you have a few of these plants at your home or office. How should you care for them? First, decide if you want the seeds to be available for birds over the winter. Additionally, the seed pods and the light straw color look beautiful against the backdrop of the snow. However, that same snow will eventually crush the brittle grass, and by spring, your landscape will look like an elephant rolled around in it. Because of this, some people tie the grass up, making it look like old-fashioned hay bales.

Second, even if you plan to keep the grasses tall through winter, you will need to cut them before late spring. Last year we had some customers who waited until mid-May to cut their grasses, and because the new and the growth had to be cut together, it probably tripled the size and difficulty of the job. Some people cut the grasses into 15-inch tall flat-tops, and this is fine from a functional standpoint. But they look better when cut into small, neatly rounded mounds.

The final maintenance need is division. Imagine the clump as an expanding bull’s-eye. Over the years, as it expands outward, the plant will die in the middle. (This is beginning to show in the photo). To keep the plants from developing a rambling look, using an axe, you need to cut the bulls-eye into a three or four-piece pie and leave only one slice. Replant the other slices.

Now that you know how to care for them, let’s get back to why I like ornamental grasses. In addition to the design features listed above, I like the low maintenance of only one cutting per year. I like how dense plantings of grasses can crowd out weeds while screening and softening unwanted sights and sounds.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.