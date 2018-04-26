Article Tools Font size – + Share This



New audio books at the Taylor Community Library include:

“I’ll Be Your Blue Sky” by Marisa De Los Santos

On the weekend of her wedding, Clare Hobbes meets an elderly woman named Edith Herron. During the course of a single conversation, Edith gives Clare the courage to do what she should have done months earlier: break off her engagement to her fiancé.

Three weeks later, Clare learns that Edith has died and has given her another gift, , Blue Sky House. Though the former guest house has been empty for years, Clare feels a deep connection to Edith inside its walls, which are decorated with old photographs taken by Edith and her beloved husband

While exploring the house, Clare finds two mysterious ledgers hidden beneath the kitchen sink. Edith, it seems, was no ordinary woman and Blue Sky House no ordinary place. Enlisting the help of her mother, Viviana, her surrogate mother, Cornelia Brown, and her former boyfriend and best friend Clare begins to piece together the story of Blue Sky House — a decades-old mystery more complex and tangled than she could have imagined. As she peels back the layers of Edith’s life, Clare discovers a story of dark secrets, passionate love, heartbreaking sacrifice, and incredible courage. She also makes startling discoveries about herself: where she’s come from, where she’s going, and what and who she loves.

“The Last Suppers” by Mandy Mikulencak

Many children have grown up in the shadow of Louisiana’s Greenmount State Penitentiary. Most of them children of corrections officers and staff left the place as soon as they could. Ginny Polk chose to come back to work as a prison cook. She knows the harsh reality of life within those walls—the cries of men being beaten, the lines of shuffling inmates chained together. Yet she has never seen them as monsters, not even the ones sentenced to execution. That’s why, among her duties, Ginny has taken on a special responsibility, preparing their last meals.

Whatever the men ask for Ginny prepares, even meeting with their heartbroken relatives to get each recipe just right. It’s her way of honoring their humanity, showing some compassion in their final hours. The prison board frowns upon the ritual, as does Roscoe Simms, Greenmount’s Warden. Her daddy’s best friend before he was murdered, Roscoe has always watched out for Ginny, and their friendship has evolved into something deep and unexpected. When Ginny stumbles upon information about the man executed for killing her father, it leads to a series of dark and painful revelations.

“Lean on Pete” by Willy Vlautin

Fifteen-year-old Charley Thompson wants a home, food on the table, and a high school he can attend for more than part of a year. As the son of a single father working in warehouses across the Pacific Northwest, Charley’s been pretty much on his own. When tragic events leave him homeless weeks after their move to Portland, Oregon, Charley seeks refuge in the tack room of a run-down horse track. Charley’s only comforts are his friendship with a failing racehorse named Lean on Pete and a photograph of his only known relative. In an increasingly desperate circumstance, Charley will head east, hoping to find his aunt who had once lived a thousand miles away in Wyoming—but the journey to find her will be a perilous one.

“Love and Ruin” by Paula McLain

In 1937, twenty-eight-year-old Martha Gellhorn travels to Madrid to report on the atrocities of the Spanish Civil War and becomes drawn to the stories of ordinary people caught in the devastating conflict. It’s the adventure she’s been looking for and her chance to prove herself a worthy journalist in a field dominated by men. She also finds herself unexpectedly falling in love with Ernest Hemingway, a man on his way to becoming a legend.

In the shadow of the impending Second World War, and set against the turbulent backdrops of Madrid and Cuba, Martha and Ernest’s relationship and their professional careers ignite. When Ernest publishes the biggest literary success of his career, “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” they are no longer equals, and Martha must make a choice, surrender to the confining demands of being a famous man’s wife or risk losing Ernest by forging a path as her own woman and writer. It is a dilemma that could force her to break his heart, and hers.

“Murder in the Locked Library” by Ellery Adams

With her twins, Fitzgerald and Hemingway, back in school, Jane Steward can finally focus on her work again, managing Storyton Hall, and breaking ground on the resort’s latest attraction a luxurious, relaxing spa. When the earth is dug up to start laying the spa’s foundation, something else comes to the surface, a collection of unusual bones and the ragged remnants of a very old book. The attendees of the Rare Book Conference are eager to assist Jane with this unexpected historical mystery, until a visitor meets an untimely end. As the questions and suspects start stacking up, Jane will have to uncover a killer.

“The Music Shop” by Rachel Joyce

On a dead-end street in a run-down suburb there is a music shop that stands small and brightly lit, jam-packed with records of every kind. Like a beacon, the shop attracts the lonely, the sleepless, and the adrift; Frank, the shop’s owner, has a way of connecting his customers with just the piece of music they need. Then, one day, into his shop comes a beautiful young woman, who asks Frank to teach her about music. Terrified of real closeness, Frank feels compelled to turn and run, yet he is drawn to this strangely still, mysterious woman with eyes as black as vinyl. But she is not what she seems, and Frank has old wounds that threaten to reopen, as well as a past it seems he will never leave behind. Can a man who is so in tune with other people’s needs be so incapable of connecting with the one person who might save him?

“Oliver Loving” by Stefan Merrill Block

One warm, West Texas November night, a shy boy named Oliver Loving joins his classmates at Bliss County Day School’s annual dance, hoping for a glimpse of the object of his unrequited affections. As the music plays, a troubled young man sneaks in through the school’s back door. The dire choices this man makes that evening, and the unspoken story he carries, will tear the town of Bliss, Texas apart.

This is a moving story on the transformative power of grief and love.

“On Brassard’s Farm” by Daniel Hecht

Departing from her urban life, Ann Turner buys a piece of remote Vermont land and sets up a tent home in deep forest. She’s trying to escape an unending string of personal disasters and she desperately wants to leave behind a world she sees as increasingly defined by consumerism, hypocrisy and division.

She soon learns she was mistaken in thinking that she would gain wisdom and serenity in her new home. The forest confronts her with dangers, loneliness, harsh weather, instinctive fears, and encounters with wild animals. Life in the woods is never easy. When necessity requires her to start work as a farmhand, she quickly realizes that she held childish illusions about small farms. Ann discovers what hard work really means. She faces her predicament with determination, but there’s a lot to learn, about the Brassard family, about dairy farming, and about herself. If she is to succeed in her new life, she must become as tough and resilient as the rural community she lives in. She must also learn to accept love, even if it arrives in the most unexpected forms.

“The Outsider” by Stephen King

An eleven-year-old boy’s violated corpse is found in a town park. Eyewitnesses and fingerprints point unmistakably to one of Flint City’s most popular citizens. He is Terry Maitland, Little League coach, English teacher, husband, and father of two girls. Detective Ralph Anderson, whose son Maitland once coached, orders a quick and very public arrest. Maitland has an alibi, but Anderson and the district attorney soon add DNA evidence to go with the fingerprints and witnesses. Their case seems ironclad. As the investigation expands and horrifying answers begin to emerge. Is Terry Maitland really a nice guy, or is he wearing another face?

“Regrets Only” by Erin Duffy

Claire thought she had everything a woman was supposed to want, a loving husband, a newborn son, a beautiful home in the suburbs. Then she walks in on her husband with their realtor in their kitchen, and in an instant, her perfect life comes crashing down.

With her marriage heading for divorce, Claire knows it’s time to stop feeling sorry for herself. How can she move on when she’s still stuck in her husband’s world? For starters, she can get rid of her soon-to-be ex’s possessions by dumping them onto the curb, until complaints from the neighbors get the police involved. Now Claire is busy dodging the mean mommies at story hour and hiding from her ex-husband’s girlfriend in the grocery store. She soon learns, suburbia still has a few surprises in store for her that will make her question her choices from the past, send her down an unexpected road to self-discovery, and maybe even lead to new love.