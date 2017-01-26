Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Officer Pat Gibbons, Mayor Herman Johnson, council President Gerrie Carey, state Sen. John Blake, state Rep. Sid Michael Kavulich, council Vice President Dave Jenkins, Councilman Pat Williams and Chief Chris Yarns.

The Clarks Summit Police Department recently made changes to its department that will enhance the department’s appearance out in the community.

The department added two police interceptor utility cruisers. The cruisers, at a cost of $90,000, were purchased through a Monroe County Local Share grant through Lackawanna County. State Sen. John Blake and state Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich assisted in obtaining the grant.

“The police department needed the new cruisers. The two cars that were replaced had a lot of miles on them,” said Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns. “The two police cruisers came fully equipped: sirens and lights on top, bars on the widows in the back. The rear seats are plastic which makes them easier to clean. There is a lap top computer and printer to print out tickets. The police department is in good shape and good to go. The cruisers should add several years to the department.”

“The new cars will help the officers and they can spend more time on the road. They do not have to come back into the office to process tickets and it cuts down on administration time,” said Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson. “The cruisers came road ready and the police officers are happy with them.

“Clarks Summit could not afford the new cars had we not received the grant money. Police cars are continually driven through patrolled areas which include Clarks Summit and Clarks Green. The officer and car may also be called to assist in a neighboring community,” said Clarks Summit council member Dominic Scott. “Many miles are driven every day. Cars must be replaced every few years.”

Though most customers we spoke to at the Famers Market at the Clarks Summit Methodist Church had not heard about the cruisers, Gerald Derrick of Scranton agreed that daily use can rack up the miles.

“I worked for Pinkerton government services and used my own car,” he said. “It does not take long to build up miles and put wear on the parts. Then it is time to replace them.”

“Getting the new cruisers allowed us to get the contract with Clarks Green which is a plus,” said council president Gerrie Carey. “The cars will have more visibility in both Clarks Summit and Clarks Green. Clarks Summit police officers take very good care of the cars along with assistance from employees of the DPW.”

“Senator Blake and myself worked hard for the constitutes in Harrisburg. It was a joint effort and we are happy to see it happen,” said Kavulich. “The new cruisers will help the Clarks Summit police do their job in a way they should do it, to the highest level. These officers are dedicated to the public safety of the those they serve. The new cruisers will allow these officers to do their job more efficiently and will allow them to have a sense of pride, driving around the new crusiers that are equipped with all the newest equipment.”

“I was proud to work with my friend and colleague, Representative Michaels Kavulich, to secure Local Share Account funding to enhance the public safety efforts of the Clarks Summit Police Department,” Blake said. “This funding continues to be one of the most important tools for our local municipalities to fund important public safety, recreation and community enhancements projects. It is my hope that the legislature works quickly to address the Supreme Court ruling that threatens the future availability of the LHS grants for our communities throughout Lackawanna County.”