State Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich joined representatives from Waverly Township and the Waverly Community House to celebrate the completion of the Comm’s new parking lot. Waverly Township received major support for the project from a $91,000 Pennsylvania Economic and Community Development Grant.

From left: Mike Poremba, Sam Morano, David Hubble, Taryn Scott, state Rep. Kavulich, Maria Wilson, Spencer Gilbert, Jon Rickwood, Waverly Township Supervisor Ron Whitaker and police chief Ken James.