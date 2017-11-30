Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The season changes from fall to winter and the calendar from November to December. Area churches and colleges offer a wide range of holiday music programs. Take a break from the business of the season to enjoy the holiday music.

“The Keystone College Department of Performance music started in 2014,” said Jeff Tylutki, director of bands and performance music. “It started with instrumental ensembles only. Today, the music program features 11 vocal and instrumental ensembles and a staff of seven. There are more than 115 musicians who participate. While the majority of the musicians are Keystone students, we are proud to involve community musicians, alumni and high school upperclassmen in our ranks. There is no tuition, auditions or fees.”

The Keystone College program “Of Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All” will take place Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.

“I knew Megan Horwatt the former director of vocal music at Keystone College doing community plays,” said Michele Conaboy director of vocal music at Keystone College. “I knew Megan was getting married and moving to South Carolina. She spoke highly of the music programs at the college and knew there’d be an opening once she left. These students do not get a grade, and the community members do not get paid but they love doing this. They are different age groups but this shows their dedication and passion for the music program. I am learning a lot and enjoying the new experience.”

The event will include an appearance by holiday characters and a chance for some young audience members to receive presents and holiday-themed surprises.

Audience members can donate to six local charities which benefit the elderly, environment, local animal shelter and more.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be cookies, coffee and hot chocolate.

Upcoming concerts at Keystone College:

• Jazz ensemble/ Spring concert preview Sunday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

• Music and Arts Fair Sunday, April 22, 2-6 p.m.

• A spring concert will be held Sunday, April 29, at 7 p.m.

Clarks Summit University Christmas concert will be held Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Murphy Memorial Library. Tickets are $8 and available at the college.

The college’s choirs, vocal soloists and instrumentalists will present a wide selection of music and genres. The audience will be invited to sing Christmas carols.

The concert will be conducted by Adam Schwamb and Dr. David Harris.

“We will be hanging of the greens such as wreaths, garland and candles throughout the church on Dec. 3” said Nancy Owens of the First Presbyterian Church Clarks Summit. “It will take place right after worship and then a soup luncheon will follow. We will then be making wreaths and reservations are needed. It is a fun event for families.” Call the church at 570-586-6306 to make reservations for the wreath making.

Heritage Baptist Church in Clarks Summit will hold a holiday program Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, beginning at 7 p.m.. Doors open at 6:30.

The event will begin with dessert.

“This is our major outreach to the community,” said pastor Paul Osborn. “It is our opportunity to reach out to those in the community and get to know them. This is our gift to the community.”

Call 570-586-2235 to purchase a ticket.

Wally Gordon singers will perform at the Clarks Summit Methodist Church on Friday, Dec. 9. The event begins at 6 p.m. The Celestial and Chapel choirs of the church will also perform. A free will offering will be taken up. After the program, refreshments will be available.