Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Jonathan Rosenstein seems very impressed with music therapist Cheryl Mozdian. PHOTO MICHAEL J. MULLEN / COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

The Waverly Community House will soon be filled with the sound of instruments and voices of children singing. Tots and Toddlers Music Time with instructor Cheryl Mozdian begins on Thursday, Jan. 19, and now is in its fourth year.

“I taught public school music for 15 years but changed direction and returned to school for a degree in music therapy and opened my own music therapy business,” Mozdian said.“I had experience with special-needs children as an educator. The education I received at Maywood University really helped me to feel more prepared to help children with special needs. I was interested in helping children and adults with special needs to use music to enhance their communication, social and emotional skills.”

“Miss Cheryl has a good rapport with the children and exposes them to all things to do with music,” said parent Candance Beach. She and her 3-year-old son have attended the program before and are looking forward to attending again. “My son really likes Miss Cheryl and she teaches other concepts such as colors and opposites and plays a guitar during the program. This is the first time he is exposed to someone playing an instrument and sees how much they enjoy playing that instrument. The program is educational and a benchmark to see how other children are developing.”

“I use movement, singing, music making with instruments and singable stories. Each set of Tots and Toddlers Music Time classes uses age appropriate music activities to engage the children in socializing, learning and exploring music,” Mozdian said.

The program uses lollipop drums, maracas, bells, cymbals, boomwackers and egg shakers. In addition, stretchy bands, a parachute, books, scarves and other props are used.

“The children love playing the drums. That is the most requested instrument. I am constantly adding new instruments as I find ones appropriate to children,” Mozdian said. “They also love being there with a parent or other family member. The opportunities for them to make music together and bond are my favorite moments in my class.”

“My son Andrew was 18 months old when he participated last fall. He loved it, played the instruments and danced to the music, said parent Jenn Burr. “Cheryl uses age appropriate activities and does a good job engaging the children.”

“I think moms of children this age are looking for fun activities they can do with their child and for opportunities for their child to play with other children,” Mozdian said. “I think parents are more aware of the benefits of using music with little children and it enhances their development now faced with many choices of worthwhile activities. The classes are designed to engage the most active child to the mildest child. There is something that will meet the needs of every personality.”

Classes are designed for children from 6 months to 5 years old and run 45 minutes in length. Classes will take place on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. for children 6 months to 5 years old and Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. Fridays classes are scheduled for 9:15 a.m. for 2- to 5-year olds and 10 a.m. for tots 6 months to 2 years. The fee is $55 for the six-week session and the classes will be held at the Waverly Community House in the scout room

For more information or to print out a registration form, visit the Comm’s web site waverlycomm.org or call the Comm at 570-586-8191, ext. 2.