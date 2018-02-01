Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Violinist Mark Woodyatt is slated to perform at Waverly ‘Comm’ events.

Valentine’s Day, celebrated on Feb. 14, originated as a Western Christian liturgical feast honoring one or more early saints. The Waverly Community House (known as “The Comm”), 1115 N. Abington Road is having three events to celebrate the day.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the Comm is partnering with the Kitzon Art Alliance to put on the events, a showcase, product market and benefit concert. The showcase is a boutique show featuring vendors who will offer Valentine’s Day gift items from 4 to 7 p.m. Price for admission is $5.

“The program is to provide an opportunity for local artists,” said Dan Tomkins executive director of the Kitzon Art Alliance and organizer of the event. “Local vendors will provide products to the audience.”

Participating vendors include Annie’s Country Kitchen, Art Works Gallery and Studio, Capra Collina Winery, Distinctively Raisa, Hand Crafted on a Whim, iGormet, Illuminate, Keystone Koffee, Keystone Konfections, Kitson Arts Alliance, Kumo Shibori, Laurabee Studios, May the Etch Be With You, Metta Physical Fine Reiki-Infused Goods, Pittston Popcorn Co., Pure Suds Co., Second Seasoned Mittens, Susquehanna Brewing Co., Thirteen Olives, W is no sky Gallery, Wired & Fired Designs and Wisnosky Jewelers.

The benefit concert begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20. The evening will begin with pre-concert jazz by Mark Woodyatt and Vince Marrone.

The doors open at 6 p.m. for live music, food, wine and Valentine gift items to purchase.

“Vince and I always look forward to playing together as we enjoy making music and participating in events that are rich and expand the arts community,” said Woodyatt. He performs in a number of bands including Rogue Chimp, Dave Brown and the Dishonest Fiddlers, Gypsy Jazz and Quintet. He is a soloist, composer and producer.

“We will be performing jazz standards in a style that fits the occasion. I love playing classic Brazilian bossa-nova standards by Antonio Carlos Jobim and the variety of masterfully written tunes by Thelonius Monk, to name a few. I have a double violin case and will be performing between two instruments, a Steinway-black Barcus Barry amplified acoustic violin and my five-string carbon fiber/Kevlar-composite electric violin, performed through an AER acoustic amplifier.”

Among the performers will be vocalists Dr. Jennifer Cowgill, Sara Houck, Jillian Kemmerer, Frank Jones, Elise Mark, Sarah Mitchell, Gary Richards, Nicole Rideout, Chuck Unice and Abigail Zieger; accompanist Dr. Larry Kauffman, Woodyatt and Marrone; and pianists Jeremy Prostka and Wayne Smith.

During the concert intermission, Joe Kluck will be presenting an artist talk on his new opened exhibit in the Comms Small Works Gallery.

“I organized the performers,” said Abigail “Abi” Zieger who has sung as a classical soloist with Mostly Opera, Anthracite Opera Co. and Pike County Choral Society. She performs sacred music at local and regional churches and sings for independent performances and recording projects. She has her own private studio and works as a private voice teacher at Scranton Music Academy.

“I will be signing ‘They Can’t Take That Away from Me’ by Gershwin, ‘My White Knight’ from the musical ‘The Music Man’ and ‘If I loved you’ from the musical ‘Carousel.’ The performance will have a great variety of singers and music from jazz to popular to Broadway.”

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Comm will host its annual family Valentine open house workshop. The event is open to children of all ages and will go from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The activities will include Valentine crafts, card making, games, cookie decorating and light refreshments. A donation of $5 per family will be accepted at the door.

Tickets for the showcase and concert can be purchased at waverlycomm.org or in person at the Waverly Community House, 13 Olives in Clarks Summit, or Wisnosky Jewelers in Tunkhannock.