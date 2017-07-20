Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Showing off the shelter’s new living spaces are, from left, in front: Ashley Kane (with kitten Fancy) and Janelle Pregmon. In back: Ana Somarriba (with kitten Heidi).

Dogs, cats, hamsters, guinea pigs, birds, reptiles and even rabbits call the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, in South Abington Township, home while they wait to get adopted. That temporary home is getting an upgrade as the shelter is undergoing renovations.

The shelter accepts domestic animals of all shapes, sizes and species.

“We promote adoption awareness, humane education and responsible pet ownership, while caring for the many animals surrendered to the shelter until they find a loving home,” said Anastasia Daniels, Development Fundraising Manager Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

The Petco Foundation recently awarded the shelter a $10,000 grant to support a shelter makeover that is currently underway.

“Griffin Pond Animal Shelter receives no federal, state or local funding. The shelter is operated entirely on donations,” said Daniels. “While funding for the makeover is backed by a low interest loan from the USDA, the shelter is still responsible to repay the loan. Receiving grants from organizations such as the Petco Foundation allows us the opportunity to grow and improve the facility for the more than 2,000 animals we care for each year.”

Since, 1999, the Petco Foundation has invested more than $185 million in animal-welfare work.

Daniels said the Petco Foundation investment will assist with costs attributed to the expansion and renovation of the shelter’s dog adoption area. Overall benefits include: an increase in cage square footage, meet-and-greet rooms, newly installed floor and drain system resulting in a drier, more sanitary area, as well as upgrades to the air filtration and climate control system, which will reduce airborne illnesses. The renovated area will also include a grooming room, laundry room and a new community/training room which will allow the shelter to increase the number of community events, pet care and training to be held throughout the year.

“We are pleased to partner with organizations whose mission and practices align with our own,” said Edward Florentino, executive director of the shelter. “Receiving grants and private funding are imperative for success in the animal rescue network.”

“We are extremely excited about the renovations currently underway,” said Daniels. “Updates were long overdue. The shelter has tried to keep it as normal as possible during the construction. Several community members have fostered animals and the adoption team increased and expedited adoptions. As phases of the project are complete, pets are relocated from their temporary housing into new and larger living spaces. We have kept our normal adoption procedures in place. Applicants may notice a more personable experience. As renovations progress, we are relying more heavily on our internet presence to showcase our adoptable pets since the public has limited access to the current adoption areas.”

The shelter’s website is griffinpondanimalshelter.com or visit Griffin Pond Animal Shelter on Facebook.