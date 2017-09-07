Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Zack Rundell, a 16-year old at Abington Heights High School, stands on top of the podium after finishing first in the final race of the Mid-Atlantic Super Series mountain bike races. The finals were held at Marysville recently. The 11-race Mid-Atlantic Super Series was held throughout the summer on Olympic-caliber courses in Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania for novice-to-pro mountain bike riders of all ages. Zack, who resides in South Abington Township, competed in 10 of the 11 races in the advanced U-19 category 2, with a total of six podiums, and won the final race by more than a minute. He placed second overall in points for the series and will be moving up to category 1 (pro) next year.

From left: Jeremiah Hendrix, Rundell and Jonathan Cox Jr.