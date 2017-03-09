Article Tools Font size – + Share This

A signpost near the historic grove of trees that points to Scranton.

As a professor, for uninterested students, I have the following learning strategy: Find the intersection between a topic with which they are interested and the discipline for which they have no interest. By spending time learning about this intersection, maybe, just maybe, their interest might expand from the intersection into new avenues of interest.

This seems to be exactly the thought behind the Richard T. Bowers Historic Tree Grove at Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI). Along the paths beneath the seventeen trees, the perhaps otherwise remote intersection between trees, history and the history of technology is brought together in the following way:

Each tree in the grove was grown from a seed of a tree growing at a time and a place famous in American history or the history of technology. For example, there is an “Olustee Longleaf Pine” whose parents watched the 1864 Battle of Olustee, a Civil War battle with 1,861 casualties out of approximately 5,500 troops involved, the second bloodiest rate of casualties for the Union army.

As a more regular student of northern trees, however, on my visit to the grove this past January, my interest was piqued by the Clara Barton Redbud (Cercis canadensis), the Frank Lloyd Wright Ginkgo and sycamores associated with Henry Ford, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the moon.

The sycamore seeds had travelled to the moon, or had come from trees where King started marches that ended with the Voting Rights Act or had come from Henry Ford’s Michigan estate. For the sycamores, I had thought I had recently seen some growing south of Tampa, so I had additional confirmation that they grow this far south.

My feelings were similar for the ginkgo. However, there should be no surprises over any curious findings about the unusual prehistoric ginkgo tree. It’s a tree that shows up in the North American fossil record but since has long disappeared from the wild. It now owes its existence to Chinese Buddhist monks who preserved it.

It was the Cercis canadensis, our native redbud with “Canada” in its scientific name, that startled me the most: How far south can these trees grow, and what happens to their leaves in a place that has no “winter”? As for the leaves, when I looked at this tree in January — by the way, it was the same for the sycamores: nearly all of the leaves had fallen off the tree. A few leaves had managed to hang on, however, and some of these still had some green in them. With research, I found that northern Florida is the southern reach of this tree’s range, and similar to the USDA’s hardiness zones for cold, one can find a “Heat Zone” map that was published by the American Horticultural Society. Cold, however, is a more sensitive indicator of viability than heat.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.