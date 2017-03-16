Article Tools Font size – + Share This

** FOR USE WITH AP WEEKLY FEATURES ** Golf courses like the one shown in this April 23, 2007 photo set the green standard around which all turf grass varieties are measured. If backyard lawns can survive the kinds of wear, close trimming, varying temperatures and watering stresses that golf courses get, then homeowners are spending their grass seed money wisely. (AP Photo/Dean Fosdick) ORG XMIT: NY645

March Madness. Along with basketball, there is another madness riding on the airwaves that bring the games to your living room wall. If you watch any of the games, advertisers will politely inform you that your lawn is in grave danger: Without the help of chemists, your lawn might not be the monoculture of your dreams. The first treatment might only be $29.95, but what will the monoculture cost?

At this time of year, the vision of monoculture around our homes is firmly stamped upon our minds:

First, the glossy images of perfectly striped lawns arrive as advertisements on our screens and in our mailboxes.

Then, opening day for America’s pastime returns, and since the plastic geometric turf and polyester of the 1970s and 1980s has been replaced by a return to downtown garden ballparks, our imaginations are stirred by intricate patterns created in lawns maintained by full-time, university-educated groundskeepers.

Finally, one week later, spring’s bloom is on full display as the relatively commercial-free Masters arrives on our screen for four days of golf tradition and glory. If immaculate striped green fairways and “rough” bounded by pink blooms and arched stone bridges don’t get your lawn and landscape fever raging, nothing will.

When it starts to get hot, your perfect lawn will need crabgrass control, and so pre-emergent weed control is included in the first treatment of the four-step program, but what will the monoculture cost?

Walking from your car after work, the warm, gentle, late afternoon breeze lures you to do just a bit of spring clean-up before your first patio dinner of the season. The lawn is just greening up, so it won’t need to be mowed for a week or two. The buds are just starting to emerge on the trees, so you can still see the sun in the western sky.

It is not the season for patio parties yet, so it is quiet as you sit back and enjoy your meal. You can hear the birds nesting in the trees above, and you can watch the robins carefully hop around your lawn listening, feeling, watching and finally pecking at just the right spot to grab an unsuspecting earthworm. As long as they are not baked on your patio after a rain, or diverting your putts on the green, earthworms are fine. Grubs, on the other hand, bring crows, moles and skunks.

But you won’t worry, because grubs and 15 other insects are controlled free in your season package, but what will the monoculture cost?

Monoculture, the cultivation of a single species, implies that additional species are to be eliminated. The result is that maintaining a lawn means detecting and destroying “problems.” And the solution for these problems is typically widely-administered poison.

What/who else gets poisoned?

Perhaps the monoculture mindset is the problem. And costs too much.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.