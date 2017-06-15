Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Luis Salinas, of Mexico City, Mexico, prepares to perform a traditional Aztec Nation dance on Wednesday during the second annual Native American Mini Pow-Wow held at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. Butch Comegys / Staff Photographer

The Abington Community Library will present an authentic American Indian Mini Pow-Wow on Wednesday, June 21. There will be two identical programs, one at 4 p.m. and another at 5:30 p.m. No registration is required. Among the performers will be traditional Aztec dancers the Salinas Family, award-winning hoop dancer Matt White Eagle, native flute player Lori Hawk, and storyteller Tony Moon Hawk.

In addition, vendors will be on hand with handmade items for purchase: Linda Greene’s fresh fry bread with various toppings, Salinas Family jewelry, Lori Hawk handmade beaded jewelry, Raven’s Curiosities featuring glass and leather work, and Connie Stockland and Tony Moon Hawk with a variety of native goods, such as furs, leather and jewelry.