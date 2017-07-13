Article Tools Font size – + Share This

People who have an interest in the arts, literature and current events come together this weekend at Keystone College in La Plume for The Gathering.

Not to be confused with Clarks Summit’s local education center The Gathering Place, The Gathering is a three-day, themed-based symposium held annually at Keystone that includes performances, discussions, lectures and workshops. Now in its 11th year, the event is titled “Finding Better Angels of Our Nature.”

“A committee of people interested in literature, the arts and sciences and current events meet at a the beginning of the year to arrange the speakers for the year’s event,” said Suzanne Fisher Staples program coordinator for The Gathering. “The Gathering began in 2006 when Keystone College was looking for ways to use the campus in the summer. Dr. Edward G. Boehm, then president at Keystone, asked if I’d be interested in working with Charlotte Ravaioli, who was a special assistant to the president, to put on a literature conference. I have spoken at many conferences and so I was excited about the prospect of trying out ideas that guide some of the conferences I love the most. We took what we thought were the best features of other conferences and began The Gathering.”

Featured speakers for this year’s event will be Mara Liasson, Jennifer Michael Hecht and Steve McIntosh.

Liasson is a poet, historian, essayist and commenter. She is a political correspondent for the National Public Radio and reports on the White House and Congress. She is also a contributor to Fox News. She covered the White House during President Bill Clinton’s two terms. Her reports can be heard on NPR’s news programs “All Things Considered” and “Morning Edition.”

Hecht is the author of “Doubt: A History — The Great Doubters and their Legacy of Innovation from Socrates and Jesus to Thomas Jefferson and Emily Dickson.” She has also written “The End of the Soul: Scientific Modernity, Atheism and Anthropology.” “Funny” is her best-known volume of poetry. She has also written for several journals, including “A History of Ideas.”

Steve McIntosh is an American author and president of the Institute for Cultural Evolution (ICE) think tank. He has written three books: “Integral Consciousness and the Future of Evolution,” “Evolution’s Purpose” and “The Presence of the Infinite.”

“I’m coming to Pennsylvania from my home in Boulder, Colorado,” said McIntosh. “I’m a writer in the field of cultural development. My work explores how the evolution of values impacts politics and spirituality. I’ll be presenting a variety of methods for how Americans can build the new agreements that can lead to partial political reconciliation. My main focus is on how we can expand the scope of what we are able to value.”

The Gathering will also feature a panel discussion on climate change. Featured presenters will include Bernie McGurl, co-finder and executive director of the Lackawanna River Conservation Association; John Pullo, vice president of corporate development at Gentex Corp.; Liska Chan, an associate professor of landscape architecture at the University of Oregon; Brian Manning, a fourth-generation farmer at Manning’s Farm Dairy; and Dr. Dale Holen, an associate professor of biology at Penn State University’s Worthington Scranton Campus.

Another presenter will be rock journalist Sylvie Simmons.

“As a young girl in England, I was a fan of Leonard Cohen’s deep and mysterious songs,” said Simmons. “Years later, I spent several days with him doing interviews for a British music magazine. I had the honor of being his biographer, publishing ‘I’m Your Man: The Life of Leonard Cohen.’ Following Cohen’s death in November of 2016, I’ve been asked to talk about him again. This presentation will be a tribute to him.”