The Lackawanna County Commissioners presented officials from Meals on Wheels of Northeastern Pennsylvania a $3,000 check, which represents a portion of the proceeds from the recent senior health fair. The funds will be used for operations and the preparation and delivery of meals to the homebound of our community.

From left: commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Meals on Wheels executive director Kristen Kosin, Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging director Jason Kavulich, commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.