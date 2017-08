Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Mary Gene Butler, sister of former Congressman Joseph McDade, delivers remarks at a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of McDade Park in Scranton on Sunday, July 30, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer

Forty years ago, the Keyser Valley Park was rechristened as the Joseph M. McDade Recreational Park.

There was recently a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary.

McDade Park today includes a swimming pool with bath house, children’s fishing pond, basketball and tennis courts, a softball field, pavilions, picnic areas and a trail system.

Mary Gene Butler, sister of former congressman Joseph McDade, spoke at the ceremony.