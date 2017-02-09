Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The gala committee included, from left:, front row: Tami Prall-Nasser, Maggie Nasser, Gene Talerico and Valerie Langan. Second row: Noelle Griffiths, Dana Lawrence, Courtenay Degnon, Vera Miller, Linda Cappellano-Sarver, Gretchen M. Wintermantel, Erin Healey Walsh, Karen Metviner Bond, Nicole Lance, Amy Hnat, Alexandra Osborne, Kelly Rava and Laura Talerico.

Marley’s Mission will hold its seventh annual Blue Ribbon Gala Saturday, Feb. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave. in Scranton. The theme of this year’s Blue Ribbon Gala is “March Forth: Find Your True North!”

Stacy Lange will emcee the black tie-optional event featuring entertainment by Daddy-O and the Sax Maniacs, with special guest 13-year-old Edmond, Oklahoma-based singing sensation, Olivia Kay.

“For nearly seven years, Marley’s Mission has continued to build hope for children who have experienced trauma — including emotional, sexual and physical trauma — and secondary post-traumatic stress disorder. The Blue Ribbon Gala raises the funds needed to provide care free of charge to children,” said attorney Gene Talerico, Marley’s Mission board president.

Tickets for the Gala are $125, and event proceeds will support the operations of Marley’s Mission, allowing all services to be provided free of charge to the children served by the organization.

To date, Marley’s Mission has treated more than 600 children in an 11-county area since opening its doors in 2010.

For more information about Gala sponsorship opportunities, please contact gene@marleysmission.com or visitmarleysmission.com/blue-ribbon-gala.

The gala presents a number of awards every year.

• The Golden Bridle Award, which recognizes a corporation or business that has financially contributed to the success of Marley’s Mission by promoting awareness and making a significant difference in the life of a child, was awarded to the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation and Toyota of Scranton.

• The Champion of Hope Award, which recognizes an individual, organization or agency that is an advocate for children’s rights, is dedicated to protecting children and collaborates with Marley’s Mission in the healing of children, was this year awarded to Cigna Inc. and Sanofi Pasteur/VaxServe.

• The Saddle of Hope Award recognizes an individual who has inspired members of Marley’s Mission and has made significant, positive impact in the lives of others. This year’s recipients are Karen Miller Force and Michael Kulick, “The State Walker.”

• The Spirit Reigns Award is designed to honor a dedicated young person under age 18 who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to Marley’s Mission. The award acknowledges the dedication and positive spirit of children who, by their actions, promote hope and healing. This year’s recipient is Michael Giumento.

• The Blue Ribbon Award recognizes a volunteer who embodies selflessness and charity through time and dedication to Marley’s Mission. This year’s recipient is Robbie Long.

• The Remembering Zachary Award is a special award in memory of Zachary, a 14-month-old boy who was a victim of child abuse. This year, the awards will be presented by Zachary’s mother, Chrissy Marie McLaughlin, who is honorary chairperson of the gala The award recognizes the efforts of an individual who brings greater awareness to child abuse and the protection of children. This year’s recipients are Patrolman Dan Schauffler, Patrolman Anthony Shields, Patrolman Eric Lindsay and Patrolman Scott Benzeleski. .