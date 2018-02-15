Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Board of Directors of Marley’s Mission has named the co-chairs of the seventh annual Blue Ribbon Gala: Laura Talerico, JoAnn Pane and Amy Lynn Hnat. The theme of this year’s gala is “Ties that Bind.” This year’s honorary chair will be Rebecca Haggerty, Marley’s Mission Board Member, co-chair of the first two Blue Ribbon Galas, and the person responsible for the idea of the Gala as a fundraiser.

WNEP-TV’s Stacy Lange and Mark Dennebaum will emcee the 2018 Blue Ribbon Gala. The celebration is a black tie-optional event featuring entertainment by Daddy-O and the Sax Maniacs with special guest, 14-year-old Edmond, Oklahoma-based singer Olivia Kay. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave. in Scranton.

“For nearly eight years, Marley’s Mission has continued to build hope for children who have experienced trauma — including emotional, sexual and physical trauma and secondary post-traumatic stress disorder. The Blue Ribbon Gala raises the funds needed to provide care free of charge to children and we are forever grateful to our gala chairs, planning committee, attendees and sponsors for their unwavering support,” said Attorney Gene Talerico, Marley’s Mission Board President.

Tickets for the Gala are $125 and event proceeds will support the annual operations of Marley’s Mission, allowing all services to be provided to the children served by the organization. For more information about gala sponsorship opportunities, please email april@marleysmission.com or visit marleysmission.com/blue-ribbon-gala/.

From left: Amy Lynn Hnat, JoAnn Pane and Laura Talerico.