Clarks Summit Senior Living (CSSL), 950 Morgan Highway, will host Look Good – Feel Good Day in the lobby of the community Saturday, April 8, 1-3 p.m. in the CSSL lobby. VNA Hospice and Home Health will provide blood-pressure screening, body-mass index and tips on healthy eating; Mary Kay Cosmetics will be on hand for beauty tips and Lauren Keyes, LuLaRoe representative, will have LuLaRoe styles for spring for purchase. For more information call 570-586-8080.

From left: Christine Pagnani, CSSL; Mauri Walker, VNA Hospice; Beth McGuigan, VNA Hospice; Laura Keyes, LuLaRoe; Liz Ryan, CSSL; and Sue Chapin, CSSL.